  Casinha / Jardim Arquitetura

Casinha / Jardim Arquitetura

  10:00 - 4 March, 2019
Casinha / Jardim Arquitetura
© Haruo Mikami
© Haruo Mikami

  • Collaboration

    Thaynah Oliveira

  • Structural Consulting

    Fábio Pereira Araújo

  • Foreman

    Divino Moreira

  • Sawmill

    Sabino Linhares
© Haruo Mikami
Text description provided by the architects. The project was based on an existing edicule located near one of the lateral boundaries of the site. The initial program contained only one bedroom, a bathroom and a warehouse that totaled 24sqm, this was expanded adding kitchen, service area and living room and turned into a 60sqm house.

© Haruo Mikami
The work had a restricted budget and a short time to execute, which directed the materials and the constructive method to be adopted. The construction lasted less than 3 months and cost less than $ 150sqm.

© Haruo Mikami
© Haruo Mikami
Plan - New
© Haruo Mikami
The white color was adopted because it makes the house more discreet and also helps to reflect the heat of the sun, making the place more pleasant.

© Haruo Mikami
The sliding panels in metal frame and closing in compensating raw serve to hide the appliances and organize the space while giving privacy to the intimate area of the house.

© Haruo Mikami
The thermo acoustic tile was an economical solution that provides comfort to the residents, besides, being very light, it allows the structure of the house to be very delicate and simple. The white envelope creates an environment for artwork to be exposed.

© Larissa Sad
A molded concrete bench in loco is used for food preparation and also as a dining table, the window creates a framed view of the garden. The house opens up creating a generous relationship with the garden and also enabling good ventilation and natural light.

© Larissa Sad
"Casinha / Jardim Arquitetura" [Casinha / Daher Jardim Arquitetura] 04 Mar 2019. ArchDaily.

