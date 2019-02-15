World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Schools
  4. Vietnam
  5. 1+1>2 Architects
  6. 2018
  7. Sentia school / 1+1>2 Architects

Sentia school / 1+1>2 Architects

  • 19:00 - 15 February, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Sentia school / 1+1>2 Architects
Save this picture!
Sentia school / 1+1>2 Architects, © Do Minh Duc
© Do Minh Duc

© Do Minh Duc © Do Minh Duc © Do Minh Duc © Do Minh Duc + 22

  • Architects

    1+1>2 Architects

  • Location

    Trung Van commune, Tu Liem district, Hanoi, Vietnam

  • Category

    Sustainability

  • Lead Architects

    Hoang Thuc Hao

  • Other participants

    Do Minh Duc, Nguyen Xuan Ngoc, Nguyen Ba Duc, Nguyen Nam Duong

  • Area

    3826.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Do Minh Duc
Save this picture!
© Do Minh Duc
© Do Minh Duc

Text description provided by the architects. The site of school is located in Hanoi, which is asymmetric and surrounded by lots of tower blocks. The school comprises a kindergarten, primary, and secondary school. It not only has separated playgrounds divided by ages but also a common playground, which could be used by everyone.   To fit in the asymmetric site and create playgrounds separately, the school is designed with a zigzag form through the site. Series of continuous spaces which like a loop combined with a flexible bridge corridor system creating serial changes and unexpected views for the users. By this design, classrooms are oriented to the North and South and maximize collecting of natural light and ventilation. The sports field, gymnasium and canteen are placed at the end of wind direction, as a result noises are effectively reduced.

Save this picture!
© Do Minh Duc
© Do Minh Duc
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Do Minh Duc
© Do Minh Duc

The shape of the building represents the growth journey of a child and main functions are arranged by the path which is appropriated with the age. The start of the path is a block serving for kindergarten. The following block is for primary school in the lower floors and secondary school in the upper floors. The fifth floor is served for artistic activities, music and research. A series of playful gardens are interposing between study blocks and rooftop garden with diversified type of plants, not only help to stimulate pupils’ interest in biology but also can be considered as an effective solution for heat-insulating and air filter.

Save this picture!
© Do Minh Duc
© Do Minh Duc

 With the purpose of forming an attractive and lively school, the window system on the facade are designed in different size and colors. It is also arranged randomly making an interesting and childlike look for the pupils. Additionally, there are colorful canopy system above each window which create shadow and prevent classrooms from oblique sunlight. The color of the school is in a neutral white and brown. Furthermore, the cheerful colors of the louver system outside the swimming hall and canteen also add playfulness and creativity to the appearance.

Save this picture!
© Do Minh Duc
© Do Minh Duc

Besides, the main playground in between the blocks not only helps to collect natural light and ventilation but also play as a buffer zone for noises. With the roof garden and green playground, the school looks like a green center among surrounding tower blocks, creates an eye-catching point of view from the above.

Save this picture!
© Do Minh Duc
© Do Minh Duc

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
1+1>2 Architects
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Schools Sustainability Vietnam
Cite: "Sentia school / 1+1>2 Architects" 15 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/911411/sentia-school-1-plus-1-2-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream