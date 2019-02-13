Music Guesthouse IKUHA / td-Atelier + ENDO SHOJIRO DESIGN

+ 14

Structural Adviser Mondo Yoshiki

Logo Mark Design Kureyama Akitaka

Garden Construction Michikusa

Construction Fujisaki Gumi.Co.,Ltd.

Manufacturers Loading... More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This building was a shop and a house with an frontage of 2.7 m and a depth of 11.7 m. We renovated this to the guest house. First of all, in order to eliminate the psychological feeling of pressure due to the narrowness of this width, we left all of the third floor leaving the structure.

And, as a reinforcement of structure, we put a brace with the length of the two floors. Guests need to walk away from this brace, but these braces make impressive the space. Guest rooms are arranged in two steps in a row.

Construction cost is very cheap with a simple finish, but it is a very powerful space. "Music Guesthouse IKUHA" is jointly managed by two people in the music industry. Each guest room's name is the name of a famous live house in the world.

The graphic of sign corresponds to brace. Here is a collection of analog records, with guitars, turntables, posters and flyers decorated. It is a guesthouse that everyone can enjoy, not to mention music lovers.