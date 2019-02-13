World
  7. Music Guesthouse IKUHA / td-Atelier + ENDO SHOJIRO DESIGN

Music Guesthouse IKUHA / td-Atelier + ENDO SHOJIRO DESIGN

  • 23:00 - 13 February, 2019
Music Guesthouse IKUHA / td-Atelier + ENDO SHOJIRO DESIGN
Music Guesthouse IKUHA / td-Atelier + ENDO SHOJIRO DESIGN, © Matsumura Kohei
  • Structural Adviser

    Mondo Yoshiki

  • Logo Mark Design

    Kureyama Akitaka

  • Garden Construction

    Michikusa

  • Construction

    Fujisaki Gumi.Co.,Ltd.
© Matsumura Kohei
Text description provided by the architects. This building was a shop and a house with an frontage of 2.7 m and a depth of 11.7 m. We renovated this to the guest house. First of all, in order to eliminate the psychological feeling of pressure due to the narrowness of this width, we left all of the third floor leaving the structure.

© Matsumura Kohei
Section
Section
© Matsumura Kohei
And, as a reinforcement of structure, we put a brace with the length of the two floors. Guests need to walk away from this brace, but these braces make impressive the space. Guest rooms are arranged in two steps in a row.

© Matsumura Kohei
Construction cost is very cheap with a simple finish, but it is a very powerful space. "Music Guesthouse IKUHA" is jointly managed by two people in the music industry. Each guest room's name is the name of a famous live house in the world.

© Matsumura Kohei
Plans
Plans

The graphic of sign corresponds to brace. Here is a collection of analog records, with guitars, turntables, posters and flyers decorated. It is a guesthouse that everyone can enjoy, not to mention music lovers.

© Matsumura Kohei
Project location

About this office
td-Atelier
Office
ENDO SHOJIRO DESIGN
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Lodging Hostel Japan
Cite: "Music Guesthouse IKUHA / td-Atelier + ENDO SHOJIRO DESIGN" 13 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/911354/music-guesthouse-ikuha-td-atelier-plus-endo-shojiro-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

