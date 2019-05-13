Call for ArchDaily Interns: Summer 2019

World
is looking for a motivated and highly-skilled architecture-lover to join our team of interns for Summer 2019! An ArchDaily Content internship provides a unique opportunity to learn about our site and write engaging, witty and insightful posts.

Interested? Then check out the requirements below.

  • Applicants must be fluent English speakers with demonstrably excellent writing and research skills.
  • Applicants must have completed their first year of university/college.
  • Applicants must be able to work from home (or school/workplace).
  • Applicants must be able to dedicate 15 hours per week for research, writing and responding to edits; the schedule is flexible, but you must be reachable Monday through Friday.
  • Writing experience is a huge plus. If you have a blog or used to write for the school paper, tell us about it in the form below.
  • Basic experience with online blogging platforms, Facebook, Twitter, or Photoshop are a plus. Please indicate this in the form below.
  • The internship will run between June 2019 - August 2019. *(Flexible)

If you think that you have what it takes, please fill out the following form no later than Friday, 24 May 10:00 AM EST. Applications will be processed on a rolling basis; once we fill the position we will stop accepting applications. (Read: Submit early!)

We will contact potential candidates (and only potential candidates) for follow-ups as we receive applications. Any submissions turned in after the due date of 24 May will not be considered. 

ArchDaily internships are compensated.

