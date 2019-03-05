World
  7. Leisure Pavilion / brro arquitetos

Leisure Pavilion / brro arquitetos

  • 14:00 - 5 March, 2019
Leisure Pavilion / brro arquitetos
Leisure Pavilion / brro arquitetos, © André Scarpa
© André Scarpa

© André Scarpa © André Scarpa © André Scarpa © André Scarpa + 27

  • Structural Design

    Gil Chinellato Engenharia Estrutural

  • Facilities Design

    RR Engenharia de Instalações

  • Lighting Consulting

    Ricardo Heder
© André Scarpa
© André Scarpa

Text description provided by the architects. Located at a farm in the countryside of São Paulo state, Brazil, the ‘Leisure Pavilion’ takes advantage of large water containment basins used for the orange plantation irrigation system. Placed in the rural area of Santo Antonio de Posse, the project was designed taking into account the existing wooden kiosk with a thatched roof, in order to create a space that values outside living, leisure, and contemplation.

© André Scarpa
© André Scarpa

Therefore, the intervention settled the inner demolishment of some old structures and the construction of new support infrastructures. This new pavilion, built as an independent concrete structure, crosses the area under the shelter in longitudinal implantation and parallel to the lake, bringing scale, direction, and facade to the whole set. Its layout organizes and integrates different spaces, creating a semi-open space that ensures users privacy, not obstructing the views of the surrounding.

© André Scarpa
© André Scarpa
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© André Scarpa
© André Scarpa

The whole program is integrated through a single concrete slab. The main facades are made of  Brazilian cumaru wood screens, protecting those spaces that require more privacy, such as bathroom, and allowing the organization flows, as in the barbecue area, thus reinforcing the longitudinal character of the pavilion and promoting a balance between transparency and opacity.

© André Scarpa
© André Scarpa

At both ends of the pavilion, the concrete slab rests on walls, which are covered with stones of the region itself. Sheltering a garage for surfboards and other nautical leisure equipment on one side, and on the other, showers for those who enjoy the small beach formed by the lake.

© André Scarpa
© André Scarpa

© André Scarpa
© André Scarpa

As a result, the project explores constructive systems that reinforce the character of natural materials, in agreement with its surrounding, promoting the effective communication between the preexisting nature and the new intervention.

© André Scarpa
© André Scarpa

Save this project
Cite: "Leisure Pavilion / brro arquitetos" [Pavilhão de Lazer na Represa / brro arquitetos] 05 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/911263/leisure-pavilion-brro-arquitetos/> ISSN 0719-8884

