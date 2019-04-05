World
  Infra-Space 1 / Landing Studio

Infra-Space 1 / Landing Studio

  • 19:00 - 5 April, 2019
Infra-Space 1 / Landing Studio
Infra-Space 1 / Landing Studio, Courtesy of Landing Studio
Courtesy of Landing Studio

  • Architects

    Landing Studio

  • Location

    Boston, Massachusetts, United States

  • Category

    Public Space

  • Lead Architects

    Marie Law Adams AIA, Daniel Adams

  • Landscape architect

    VHB

  • Area

    32375.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Developer

    Massachusetts Departments of Transportation (MassDOT)

  • Operator/programming

    National Development

  • Civil Engineer

    Vanasse Hangen Brustlin Engineering (VHB)

  • Traffic engineer

    VHB

  • Environmental

    VHB

  • Structural engineer

    Buro Happold

  • Electrical engineer

    RS&H

  • Geotechnical Engineer

    Geocomp Consulting Inc

  • Pathway Graphics

    Visual Dialogue

  • General Contractor

    AA Will Corporation

  • Mural Curator

    Street Theory
Courtesy of Landing Studio
Courtesy of Landing Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Infra-Space 1 is the pilot project of a state-wide Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) led study to revitalize landscapes under elevated highway viaducts. Such under-viaduct areas commonly have detrimental characteristics, being inaccessible, foreboding, dark, loud, and interrupting the urban fabric. The goal of the project was to repair those breaks by introducing multi-modal connections and increase safety and comfort through new uses and lighting. The project incorporates significant environmental improvements by turning the under-highway landscapes into green stormwater infrastructure to treat the vast amounts of runoff from the highway that would otherwise contaminate local waterways. Maintenance areas for structural inspections double-function as public programming areas.

Courtesy of Landing Studio
Courtesy of Landing Studio
Plan
Plan
Courtesy of Landing Studio
Courtesy of Landing Studio

As a transit oriented public agency, MassDOT constructs and maintains public roads, highways, viaducts, and transit infrastructure. While this initiative creates new positive public spaces, MassDOT cannot simply build ‘parks’. As such, the full design of Infra-Space 1 aims to re-organize and re-purpose transportation infrastructure material and design standards in novel ways to shape a more beneficial public realm, where: Multi-modal paths (mobility infrastructure) + Stormwater management landscapes (environmental infrastructure) + Lighting (Safety Infrastructure) = Quality urban realm & public access landscape (akin to a ‘Park’).

Courtesy of Landing Studio
Courtesy of Landing Studio

This program also uses an innovative financing model. While construction was funded by the state transportation agency, the investment is recovered through revenue from parking facilities located in lower-clearance, lower-light areas of the viaduct. Stormwater management and public access areas are on the other hand located where there are more light and space to support them.

Courtesy of Landing Studio
Courtesy of Landing Studio

Project location

Cite: "Infra-Space 1 / Landing Studio" 05 Apr 2019. ArchDaily.

