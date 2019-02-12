Ed Kaplan Family Institute / John Ronan Architects

+ 49

Architects John Ronan Architects

Location Chicago, IL, United States

Category Institute

Director, Lead Designer John Ronan FAIA

Project Architect Marcin Szef

Project Team Danielle Beaulieu, Sam Park, Eric Cheng, Laura Gomez Hernandez

Area 72000.0 ft2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Steve Hall

Structural Engineer Werner Sobek Stuttgart

Landscape Terry Guen Design Associates

Civil Engineering Terra Engineering

MEP/FP dbHMS

Lighting Charter Sills

ETFE Subcontractor Vector Foiltec

Graphics Thirst

Security Jensen Hughes

LEED dbHMS

Text description provided by the architects. The Ed Kaplan Family Institute for Innovation and Tech Entrepreneurship at the Illinois Institute of Technology is the first new academic building at IIT in over forty years. The Kaplan Institute is devoted to fostering collaboration, innovation, and entrepreneurship between IIT’s students, faculty, alumni and partners and the building will host a variety of collaboration spaces for university’s project-based experiences, contain state-of-the-art prototyping and fabrication facilities, and serve as the new home for IIT’s Institute of Design.

The horizontal, open and light-filled building is designed to encourage creative encounters between students and faculty across disciplines. Located in the heart of IIT’s historic Mies campus, the building draws students and faculty in from all directions. Conceived as a hybrid of campus space and building, the design is organized around two open-air courtyards through which visitors enter the building, and which serve as collision nodes for chance meetings and information exchange across departments. These two-story glazed courtyards bring natural light deep into the floor plate, creating a spacious, airy and light-filled interior and a continuous connection with nature.

The design of the Innovation Center is innovative in its own right, and forward-thinking in its approach to sustainability. The second floor of the building, which cantilevers over the ground floor to provide sun shading, is enclosed in a dynamic façade of ETFE foil cushions which can vary the amount of solar energy entering the building through sophisticated pneumatics. The ETFE foil is 1% the weight of glass and gives the building a light, cloud-like appearance.

“It’s an idea factory—a place of creative collision between students and faculty across disciplines, where new ideas are explored and tested on their way to becoming meaningful innovations.” ---John Ronan, FAIA