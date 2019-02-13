World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. The Netherlands
  5. BETA office for architecture and the city
  6. 2018
  7. Three Generation House / BETA office for architecture and the city

Three Generation House / BETA office for architecture and the city

  • 06:00 - 13 February, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Three Generation House / BETA office for architecture and the city
Save this picture!
Three Generation House / BETA office for architecture and the city, © Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode

© Ossip van Duivenbode © Ossip van Duivenbode © Ossip van Duivenbode © Ossip van Duivenbode + 26

  • Engineering

    Huibers Constructieadvies

  • Contractor

    ATB Leerbroek

  • Climate Advisor

    Huibert Spoorenberg
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode

Text description provided by the architects. Contemplating care between generations, a family comprising of two households decides to build a house together. While the younger couple already lives in the city, the grandparents live in the countryside and are keen to move back to the proximity of urban amenities.

Save this picture!
© Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode

Save this picture!
© Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode

Adapting with time. For this mini-apartment building, a concept was devised capable of accommodating changing spatial demands over time. The elderly couple occupies the top apartment with generous views across the cityscape. This apartment has an elevator and level floors, making it very suitable for the elderly. The bottom apartment has an office and a direct relationship with the garden, making it ideal for a working family with young children.

Save this picture!
© Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode

Instead of reducing vertical circulation to a necessity, it occupies the heart of the building. Omnipresent as a sculptural element in the lower apartment, the system gradually transforms into a series of voids higher up in the building. This central access system allows a ‘surplus floor’ to be combined with either apartment. Initially used as a space for guests for the topmost apartment, this space can be easily added to the lower apartment through a few elementary technical amendments.

Save this picture!
© Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode

Open vs. enclosed. As though a clair-obscur, the gradient in the building’s plan is emphasized in the building’s contrasting façades. The Northern façade is mostly closed to reduce thermal loss and reduce sound exposure along the busy street. Towards the South, the building opens up completely, maximizing passive solar gain and the connection with the outdoors. In between the two contrary façades, the building’s plan undergoes a gradual transformation, from compartmentalized in the North, to open-plan and structured with free-form elements towards the South. Here the building is concluded with an informal filter-like balcony layer.

Save this picture!
© Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode

Material and composition. In a near elementary detailing, the building communicates its composition and materials communicate their purpose. Hence the Southern façade is clad only with minimal triple glazing window frames to underline the building’s relationship with the outdoors. The remaining structural walls are composed of large format concrete masonry, wrapped in high-grade thermal insulation. Between these walls, bare concrete slabs span 8 meters and offer a clear plane on which warmer timber elements define spatial moments. Closed and bare towards the North, light and fragile towards the South, the building is a composition of contrasts.

Save this picture!
© Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
BETA office for architecture and the city
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments The Netherlands
Cite: "Three Generation House / BETA office for architecture and the city" 13 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/911215/three-generation-house-beta-office-for-architecture-and-the-city/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream