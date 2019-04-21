Tree Desk Garden / Da landscape

Save this picture! desks under green plants. Image © Xiaohui Jin

+ 30

Architects Da landscape

Location No.300, Dongming Road, Shanghai, China

Category Campus

Chief Designer Xiaoqing Yang, Luquan Bao

Design Team Junjie Wang, Xianzhi Zhang, Yanfei Zhang, Jie Sun

Area 300.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Xiaohui Jin

Manufacturers Loading...

Client Shanghai Experimental School

Manufacturers Loading... More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. In the real heart position of SES campus is a yard in square shape, it is surrounded by the buildings of Teaching Building, Complex Building, library and corridor, etc. Compared with the popular space, such as the nearby Sunshine Studio and terrace atrium, etc., the closed green land forms a sharp contrast.

At present, there are paths like the lines in the basketball court, which is beyond comprehension: it is useless except for the diagram. The paths have no rules of traffic and connection, nor support more activities.

Save this picture! comparison before and after renovation. Image © Xiaohui Jin

And even the diagram cannot be recognized when changing to normal viewpoint. The plants planted 10 years ago are plentiful, however, they are quite mussy, and plants have kept out the sight from all perspectives. Besides, the facing toe wall and the handrail just like a partition which makes the whole yard to be more separate from the surroundings.

Not to mention the entrance hall of the Complex Building which is only being separated from the yard only by a wall. The French windows facing to the yard has been posted with posters for the poor greening appearance, and the windows are closed firmly.

Save this picture! garden view from the 2nd floor. Image © Xiaohui Jin

After reconstructing, the yard uses transparent design, all the persons can enter the yard from all directions, and they can stay in the center of the yard. The line of sight between the entrance hall of in the first floor of the Complex Building and the opposite Teaching Building has been connected, the associative perception of the school space has been significantly improved. After the yard has been opened completely, the informal learning space combined by bookshelf and workbench will be expanded by replacing and integrating the transport space to satisfy the using demands of more students.

The new yard takes trees and desks as the main elements, therefore, it is called as Tree Desk Garden. The 11 remaining trees are normal species, they are not rare at all. And after growing for several years, they have formed vivifying upper cover, continuing this element is continuing the memory of the school as well, at the same time, it is the respect to life.

Tree desk, the most important element of the whole garden, seems to be with free and random appearance, actually, the appearance is gained after analysis. The scale is evolved in accordance with the measure of the desk of the class with 40 students. And the positioning is placed by surrounding the point positions of the trunk; The spacing and interspace are in accordance with the aisles of the surrounding buildings.

Tree Desk Garden brings the first informal outdoor learning space in SES. Compared with indoor and semi-indoor space, the garden owns a more open ambience, which will bring more convenient walking experience and more green natural landscape. It is encouraged that the teachers and students should freely use the Tree Desk Garden to expand the functions which has not been equipped by the original yard.

Save this picture! tree desk and the hall. Image © Xiaohui Jin

At the usual time, Tree Desk Garden is a poetic green land for SES, it quietly accompanies with the teachers and students. When blending in various activities, it becomes the center of the campus full of energy in a moment. The Tree Desk Garden is without handrail, no entrance, not fixed seat or fussy using rules, but console surface with appropriate scale and floor space with flat surface, and here, the diversified use full of imagination is encouraged.

Save this picture! garden in the autumn. Image © Xiaohui Jin

Similar with Rain Flower Garden, except for serving all the native tree, the Tree Desk Garden also uses the eco design of permeable ground, all the rain can permeate into the ground and the slip and wetness of the ground can be reduced at the same time. Considering that the grade level connected by the buildings outside, and preventing from the rainwater flowing backward to the inside of the building during the rainstorm, the linear drainage system is used in the whole area.

Save this picture! students passing by the garden. Image © Xiaohui Jin

Compared with the Tree Desk Garden in 2018 with the yard in 2015, the green covers in the upper layer are almost the same, and even more flourish. While the lower space has been transferred into friendly space with energy from the pattern type green space lacking of interaction. The things which have been changed and which have not been changed well transmit the substance of organic renewal in the space.