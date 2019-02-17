Yangliu County Community Primary School and Kindergarten / gad

+ 29

Structure Di Hu, Ganglei Zhang, Wei Zhu

Drainage Bo Sun

HVAC Yanjun Zhang

Electric Yang Yu, Haiyang Yu

Interior Design H&T DESIGN

Landscape Z+T STUDIO More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. In the contemporary society, definition of "intimate relationship". Has already transcended the boundaries between blood and law, It is more of a sense of belonging under the values of identity.

When beautiful person and beautiful beliefs Meet in a beautiful space, Blend with each other, they will develop a social relationship that places the body, affects the emotions and reaches the spirit.

Yangliu County is a "city of the sky" above the subway, It places schools and kindergartens in the overall environment of the community. It blends teaching with the game, Let the rich outdoor activities be scattered in every corner. Here, the children play, chase and enjoy the adventure, Use the tender steps to measure the "city of the sky"...Children grow and chase for their dreams. Perhaps this is the most beautiful note about growth.

"Touch the roof tiles"

Community West Kindergarten is located in the middle of the city park at the southwest of Yangliu County. It follows the circular layout of the site. From the southwest to the northeast corner, the building transitions from the two-storey volume transitions to three-storey volume. The gentle and stretched architectural form enables the outdoor steps and the indoor circular corridor to form a continuous activity platform, allowing the children to "touch the roof tiles" as soon as the class is over.

Save this picture! West kindergarten's relationship with the site. Image © Yi Fan, Jinrong Huang

Save this picture! West kindergarten facade. Image © Yi Fan, Jinrong Huang

The building is like a sculpture scattered in the city park, stretching the light and soft body to bring the environment under its control, arousing the desire of people to explore again and again. The uniform and delicate double skins reflect the changes of light and shadow, so that the most pure life interest flows in the learning game, and the childhood nourishes the brightest memory of the human spiritual world in love and beauty.

Save this picture! West kindergarten courtyard facade. Image © Yi Fan, Jinrong Huang

Save this picture! West kindergarten various spaces. Image © Yi Fan, Jinrong Huang

In contrast, the design of the Community East Kindergarten also starts from the spatial experience and makes a brand new arrangement of the moving lines. Through the corridor, the activity space is expanded from the courtyard to a more open urban park, so that the children can keep gaining surprises and stimulate their curiosity and creativity while walking.

Save this picture! East kindergarten's relationship with the site. Image © Yi Fan, Jinrong Huang

Childlike travels through space

The project is located at the top of the subway center station in Jianggan district, Hangzhou. It is the core educational supporting building of the residential community of “Metro Greentown·Yangliu County”. Freedom and unconstrained, interactive multi-sharing is the basic entry point for primary school design. The designer hopes to create a rich learning and living space with a relaxed constructive approach, opening up a green valley that is full of vitality and cascading between dense residential buildings.

The lower station, which is the foundation of the building, was completed before the design began. The design makes use of the site situation, reorganizes the elevation system, and proposes the solution of "multiple first floors". The school delivery level is connected to public areas such as libraries and activity centers; the large steps connect the sinking playground area; and the teaching area is “suspended” in the air.

Save this picture! overlapping architectural forms. Image © Yi Fan, Jinrong Huang

The landscape design integrates the creative courtyard space with the fluid overhead space to form a transportation system that does not interfere with each other in function and is convenient to link on the streamline. The undulating grass slopes and steps of the courtyard create a fun and open public space, providing a venue for all kinds of open and exploratory teaching, allowing children to start the journey of discovering the nature and perceiving the world in a free and inclusive atmosphere.

Although primary school students prefer a lively and diverse spatial form, the design does not directly use symbolic children's elements or figurative architectural techniques. Instead, it injects a large number of informal communication spaces such as corridors, platforms, stairs, etc. in the overhead layer, so that children can walk, sport, play, meet, and experience the “city of the sky”.

Empowering growth

In the process of urbanization, People are experiencing intimacy and alienation like never before and life is experiencing the richness and inferiority that have never been seen before. “Community” is the product of the acceleration of urbanization. Yangliu County Primary School and Kindergarten hope to export a community model with more humanity. The volume ratio of the three buildings is only half that of conventional education buildings. By opening up a corner of nature in high-density residential areas, they break the inherent spatial boundaries through the organic symbiosis of education and residential leisure resources. The Campus of Young City is just our reflection on the future community lifestyle.