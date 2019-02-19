World
  7. Casa Praia Vermelha / Nitsche Arquitetos

Casa Praia Vermelha / Nitsche Arquitetos

  • 10:00 - 19 February, 2019
Casa Praia Vermelha / Nitsche Arquitetos
Casa Praia Vermelha / Nitsche Arquitetos, © André Scarpa
© André Scarpa

© Cacá Bratke

  • Coordenadores de projeto

    André Scarpa, Tiago M. Kuniyoshi

  • Colaboradores

    Rosário Pinho, Rodrigo Tamburus

  • Construction

    Marcos Penteado, Tecnomar Engenharia SS

  • Projeto e Execução da Estrutura de Madeira

    Eng. Hélio Olga, Ita Construtora

  • Projeto da Estrutura de Concreto

    Eng. Pedro Telecki, Telecki Arquitetura de Projetos

  • Hydraulic and Electrical Installations Project

    Eng. José Augusto Guimaro, G&A Guimaro & Associados Engenharia

  • Landscaping

    Dora Celidonio

  • Luminotechnical Project

    Ricardo Heder, Lux Projetos

  • Design de Interiores

    Nitsche Arquitetos, Ana Cláudia Sá
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Cacá Bratke
© Cacá Bratke

Text description provided by the architects. The challenge was to build at a hill of unspoilt native forest on one of the most beautiful beaches of the São Paulo’ coast. The house is a suspended structure, made of prefabricated laminated timber (glulam), supported by six pillars and anchored in the ground by the concrete platform of the pool. 

© Cacá Bratke
© Cacá Bratke

The ground floor platform that is sheltered by the main volume arrival with space for vehicles, a deposit, a bathroom of service, an technical area. 

© Cacá Bratke
© Cacá Bratke
Longitudinal Section
Longitudinal Section
© Cacá Bratke
© Cacá Bratke

Everything else happens on the upper level, which consists on a large suspended platform, composed of eight rectangular modules of 3,40m x 5,70m. Next to the hill is the pool and the solarium extension made in concrete. A large linear balcony stands in front of the whole room. 

© Cacá Bratke
© Cacá Bratke

The house interior have the shape of a large square composed of 8 rectangular modules. 4 modules form the continuous space of the conviviality; with living room, tv room and kitchen. Another four modules define four equal sized bedrooms that face the front garden and the street. 

© André Scarpa
© André Scarpa
Upper floor plan
Upper floor plan

Each bedroom has a protective screen  The division of these spaces happens with a large suspended furniture of wood. This double-sided shelf serves both the bedrooms and the living room. 

© Cacá Bratke
© Cacá Bratke

Thermo-acoustic metal cover and translucid alveolar polycarbonate roof tile cover and envelop the house like a shell.

© Cacá Bratke
© Cacá Bratke

Cite: "Casa Praia Vermelha / Nitsche Arquitetos" [Casa Praia Vermelha / Nitsche Arquitetos] 19 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/911146/casa-praia-vermelha-nitsche-arquitetos/> ISSN 0719-8884

