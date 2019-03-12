World
  Metropolis 450 Penthouse. / Alexandre Dal Fabbro

Metropolis 450 Penthouse. / Alexandre Dal Fabbro

  12 March, 2019
Metropolis 450 Penthouse. / Alexandre Dal Fabbro
© Salvador Cordaro
© Salvador Cordaro

© Salvador Cordaro

  • Collaborators

    Staphanie Cortelli, Nathalia Coelho, Ana Luisa Abreu

  • Engineering

    Potentia Engenharia

  • Consultants - Electrical and Hydraulic

    Dlameza

  • Consultants - Automation

    Taag Brasil

  • Consultants - Lighting

    Carlos Fortes

  • Consultants - Landscape

    Gil Fialho
    More Specs
© Salvador Cordaro
© Salvador Cordaro

Text description provided by the architects. In the middle of the bustling metropolis, Alexandre Dal Fabbro gives a contemporary atmosphere combined with Brazilian and international design to this 19th and 20th floor penthouse in Sao Paulo.

© Salvador Cordaro
© Salvador Cordaro

Given the opportunity to re-invent the whole 400m² penthouse and attend the new owner needs, the first idea for the apartment was creating and integrated and fluid indoor-outdoor space. Instead of segmented rooms, the decision was made to leave most of the lower floor 100% united, but with isolating possibility

© Salvador Cordaro
© Salvador Cordaro
Lower floor plan
Lower floor plan
© Salvador Cordaro
© Salvador Cordaro

Two Sliding doors makes the kitchen area open to the living area, the bigger one over laps the dining table with a combined sliding and folding system. Another 5 glazed sliding windows make sure one loses the perception of what’s indoor and was outdoor where the sculptural glass and carrara swimming pool is.

© Salvador Cordaro
© Salvador Cordaro

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Cite: "Metropolis 450 Penthouse. / Alexandre Dal Fabbro" [Cobertura Metrópole 450 / Alexandre Dal Fabbro] 12 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/911145/metropolis-450-penthouse-alexandre-dal-fabbro/> ISSN 0719-8884

