  Ibera 1937 / KLM Arquitectos

Ibera 1937 / KLM Arquitectos

  14:00 - 13 February, 2019
Ibera 1937 / KLM Arquitectos
Ibera 1937 / KLM Arquitectos, © Albano Garcia
© Albano Garcia

  • Collaborator

    Natalia Cavalieri

  • Structure

    Sebastián Berdichevsky

  • Builder

    Cy0 Construcciones
© Albano Garcia
© Albano Garcia

Text description provided by the architects. It is a building is located in a double urban lot limited by side party walls, in a low density neighborhood in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

 It is composed of two volumes separated by a yard. The volumen in the front containing one bedroom units, and the other , in the back and quieter, with four houses, two of them on the ground and first floor with private gardens, and the others on the second, and third floor with their own terraces.

© Albano Garcia
© Albano Garcia
© Albano Garcia
© Albano Garcia

The volumes are articulated and connected through an open circulatory sistem located in the yard, and a small bridge connecting with the back volumen.

© Albano Garcia
© Albano Garcia

The concrete structure is shown in the facades and also in this circulatory sistem , entirely made of exposed concrete.

© Albano Garcia
© Albano Garcia

Project location

KLM Arquitectos
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Buildings Residential Argentina
Cite: "Ibera 1937 / KLM Arquitectos" [Ibera 1937 / KLM Arquitectos] 13 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/911094/ibera-1937-klm-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

