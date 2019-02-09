Svigals + Partners design Memorial to Gun Violence Victims in Connecticut

Svigals + Partners has designed a Memorial Garden in honor of victims of gun violence in New Haven, Connecticut. Developed in collaboration with a partnership of concerned mothers, the scheme emerged from efforts by New Haven school teacher Marlene Miller Pratt, whose 18-year-old son was killed in 1988.

Working pro bono since April 2018, Svigals + Partners have designed the garden to be flanked by engraved stone pavers and lamppost wind chimes. Before culminating in a serene, protected, circular plaza, the scheme leads visitors past an original sculpture titled “The Lost Generation.” As visitors walk past, the sculpture depicts abstract human figures and are revealed and concealed depending on the visitor standpoint.

The Lost Generation sculpture serves as a reminder of both the fragility and strength that exists within families and communities. Figurative voids in the piece illustrate the ever-present sense of absence when loved ones are lost to tragedy, and allude to the idea that death has a compounded influence on both current and future generations.

-Marissa Mead, RA, LEED AP, Director of Art at Svigals + Partners

Svigals + Partners have also served as chief architect for the new Sandy Hook School in Newtown, Connecticut, as well as coming second place in an international competition for the Sandy Hook Memorial. Last year, the firm's partner Jay Brotman testified before Congress about school safety, shortly after the AIA issued design guidance on gun violence in schools.

Strengthening communities is at the heart of all of Svigals + Partners' work. When we were approached to assist with this particular project, we were eager to get involved. This important work dovetails with our mission to create and support prosperous, compassionate communities.

-Julia McFadden, AIA, Associate Principal at Svigals + Partners

The memorial intends to be open to the public by summer 2019.

News via: Svigals + Partners