World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Svigals + Partners design Memorial to Gun Violence Victims in Connecticut

Svigals + Partners design Memorial to Gun Violence Victims in Connecticut

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Svigals + Partners design Memorial to Gun Violence Victims in Connecticut
Save this picture!
Svigals + Partners design Memorial to Gun Violence Victims in Connecticut, © Svigals + Partners
© Svigals + Partners

Svigals + Partners has designed a Memorial Garden in honor of victims of gun violence in New Haven, Connecticut. Developed in collaboration with a partnership of concerned mothers, the scheme emerged from efforts by New Haven school teacher Marlene Miller Pratt, whose 18-year-old son was killed in 1988.

Working pro bono since April 2018, Svigals + Partners have designed the garden to be flanked by engraved stone pavers and lamppost wind chimes. Before culminating in a serene, protected, circular plaza, the scheme leads visitors past an original sculpture titled “The Lost Generation.” As visitors walk past, the sculpture depicts abstract human figures and are revealed and concealed depending on the visitor standpoint.

Save this picture!
© Svigals + Partners
© Svigals + Partners

The Lost Generation sculpture serves as a reminder of both the fragility and strength that exists within families and communities. Figurative voids in the piece illustrate the ever-present sense of absence when loved ones are lost to tragedy, and allude to the idea that death has a compounded influence on both current and future generations.
-Marissa Mead, RA, LEED AP, Director of Art at Svigals + Partners

Svigals + Partners have also served as chief architect for the new Sandy Hook School in Newtown, Connecticut, as well as coming second place in an international competition for the Sandy Hook Memorial. Last year, the firm's partner Jay Brotman testified before Congress about school safety, shortly after the AIA issued design guidance on gun violence in schools.

Strengthening communities is at the heart of all of Svigals + Partners' work. When we were approached to assist with this particular project, we were eager to get involved. This important work dovetails with our mission to create and support prosperous, compassionate communities.
-Julia McFadden, AIA, Associate Principal at Svigals + Partners

The memorial intends to be open to the public by summer 2019.

News via: Svigals + Partners

Rebuilding Sandy Hook: How Svigals + Partners' Design Offers Safety and Solace

Just over two years have passed since the tragic shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. Thanks to an 89% vote by Sandy Hook's residents in favor of demolishing the old building the site now sits empty - awaiting the construction of Svigals + Partners ' design for a replacement building which is not only tasked with being a high level teaching facility, but also with sensitively addressing the collective trauma which inevitably remains a part of the site's history.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Niall Patrick Walsh
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Svigals + Partners design Memorial to Gun Violence Victims in Connecticut" 09 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/911089/svigals-plus-partners-design-memorial-to-gun-violence-victims-in-connecticut/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream