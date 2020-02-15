World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. Peru
  5. Mil Centro Restaurant / Estudio Rafael Freyre

Mil Centro Restaurant / Estudio Rafael Freyre

Save this project
Mil Centro Restaurant / Estudio Rafael Freyre
  • Curated by Clara Ott
Restaurant, Sustainability
Maras, Peru
  • Architects: Estudio Rafael Freyre
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 700.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2017
  • Photographs Photographs: Gustavo Vivanco
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Materiales locales, Rubio Monocoat
  • Original Work: Óscar Borasino y Ruth Alvarado
  • Remodelation: Estudio Rafael Freyre
  • General Architecture Assistance: Juan José Barboza y Yuliana Santa María
  • Builder: David Herrera
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Gustavo Vivanco
© Gustavo Vivanco

Text description provided by the architects. Mil Centro its an architectural project that aims to recover and transform the ancient techniques and use of natural elements that materialized the lives of the original peoples of Peru. Thus, restore value to an architectural vision based on its direct relation to the natural, material and cultural setting it means to intervene.

Save this picture!
© Gustavo Vivanco
© Gustavo Vivanco
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Gustavo Vivanco
© Gustavo Vivanco

The restaurant and gastronomic research centre is headed by chef Virgilio Martínez.

Save this picture!
© Gustavo Vivanco
© Gustavo Vivanco

It is located on the edge of the Moray Archaeological Complex, at 3680 m.a.s.l., 23 miles from the city of Cuzco, close to the village communities of Misminay and Kaccllarakay.

Save this picture!
© Gustavo Vivanco
© Gustavo Vivanco

For the outer facade, the studio experimented with a building system that mixes earths with resin derived from cacti. The resin waterproofs the earth and protects it from erosion due to rain waters. The treatment allowed the outer walls to blend in with the natural surroundings by showing the same color as the earth in the valley.

Save this picture!
© Gustavo Vivanco
© Gustavo Vivanco

For the treatment of the inner walls, the studio collected different kinds of earth from the surrounding areas and applied them to the halls. The predominant variations on white and grey evidence the diversity of tones and types of soil that exist in a single place.

Save this picture!
© Gustavo Vivanco
© Gustavo Vivanco

The entrance stairway to the restaurant is made from stone and worked by local artisans. The steps in the stairway gradually become small terraces where native plants are cultivated: a wink to the origins of Moray complex since is believed to have served as an agricultural research center under the Incas.

Save this picture!
© Gustavo Vivanco
© Gustavo Vivanco

The project wanted to keep harmony between the botany in the area and integrated the agricultural and landscaping processes into the restaurant’s architectonic experience. The Moray Archaeological Complex is surrounded by orchards belonging to the surrounding communities, where they cultivate a great variety of crops. Inside the restaurant, the spaces are organized around a central stone patio and an inner garden featuring native species, with the queñua tree as its main protagonist.

Save this picture!
© Gustavo Vivanco
© Gustavo Vivanco

Mil’s architecture ties into the local communities and brings continuity to the historical legacy of their traditions. There is a close relation between the materials, the climate, the altitude, the history and the artisanal traditions of each place. With Mil, the studio understands that this connection isn’t just symbolic. Guided by it, was able to obtain tangible results as minimize the impact to protected areas and proved that the natural materials in the area are more sustainable that the materials that dominate contemporary Cuzco structures.

Save this picture!
© Gustavo Vivanco
© Gustavo Vivanco

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Maras, Perú

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Estudio Rafael Freyre
Office

Products

Wood Stone

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Restaurant Sustainability Peru
Cite: "Mil Centro Restaurant / Estudio Rafael Freyre" [Mil Centro / Estudio Rafael Freyre] 15 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/911036/mil-centro-restaurant-estudio-rafael-freyre/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream