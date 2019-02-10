World
Hillside Sanctuary / Hoedemaker Pfeiffer
Hillside Sanctuary / Hoedemaker Pfeiffer, © Kevin Scott
© Kevin Scott

© Kevin Scott © Kevin Scott © Kevin Scott © Kevin Scott + 25

  • Contractor

    Schuchart Dow

  • Landscape Architect

    Randy Allworth, Allworth Design

  • Structural Engineer

    Malsam Tsang

  • Civil Engineer

    LPD Engineering

  • Geotechnical Engineer

    Nelson Geotechnical Associates, Inc.

  • Arborist

    Island Tree Doctor
© Kevin Scott
© Kevin Scott

Text description provided by the architects. The owner of this property came to us looking for a personal retreat inspired by a home lost to fire decades earlier in the hills of Appalachia. Our task was not to recreate it but rather to give its spirit new form in the Pacific Northwest. Taking inspiration from its remote site in the San Juan Islands, our team envisioned a series of simple stone volumes. From that concept emerged the main house and a guest house, each responding to its own unique location on the site. Together they provide friends and family with comfortable accommodation while offering a sanctuary for the owner at the main home.

© Kevin Scott
© Kevin Scott

Taking full advantage of sweeping views of Puget Sound, the main home is sited on a small plateau high on top of a steeply-sloping hillside. With a view on one side and a road on the other, the site suggested a stone plinth and stone wall to form the base and rear of the house. A pair of stone fireplace volumes supports the concept, rising together to form the boundaries of a central stone staircase that separates the main level into public and private realms. Atop the low stone base then perches a light-filled wood structure. Its simple shed roof tips low in front to protect from the summer sun while offering space for a photovoltaic array above. Winter light, in turn, penetrates deep into the main living spaces through a wall of glass running continuously across building’s south elevation. The relative height difference between this wood pavilion and that of the adjacent stone volume also allows consistent north light to flood into the primary living spaces via a series of clerestory windows, which release warm air high on the leeward side of the structure.

© Kevin Scott
© Kevin Scott
Site plan
Site plan
© Kevin Scott
© Kevin Scott

The site for the guest house came with more significant technical challenges. The concept begins with a stone tower set near the center of the small circular parcel. Rising high above steeply-sloping grade, it acts as a three-dimensional datum through which feature program elements are allowed to puncture. The main entry offers ease of access to the project’s public spaces through a simple, full-height opening cut into the stone volume’s north elevation. The stair, comprised of a concrete base below large casement windows, allows natural light to fill the main stairway as it leads guests toward the bedrooms located at the home’s lower level. Opposite the entry, the view deck extends from the great room, cantilevering far above grade. The dining room, finally, was conceived as a three-sided glass object floating in a forest of trees. Two steel beams carry its entire weight and extend deep into the floor system. To enhance the concept, our team preserved trees only a few feet from the dining room by developing custom retaining walls capable of avoiding critical root zones.

© Kevin Scott
© Kevin Scott

Taken together, the buildings provide two related but distinct ways of appreciating the beauty of this site.

© Kevin Scott
© Kevin Scott

