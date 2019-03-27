Optical Pitães / Tsou Arquitectos

+ 34

Architects Tsou Arquitectos

Location Av. de São Lourenço 99, 4705-444 Celeirós, Portugal

Category Store

Lead Architect Tiago Tsou

Construction Construções Vasco Fernandes

Area 80.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Ivo Tavares Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The new space of the Opticas Pitães, located at Av. De São Lourenço in Braga, occupies a commercial and service area with about 80 m2.

The intervention sought to conceive a visually attractive space, articulating the different functional moments.

The curved line to which the furniture adapts and configures the area destined for reception, personalized attendance and exhibition was adopted for the outline of the store. These last two areas develop organically along the side wall to the storefront. The service desk and workshop centralize and distribute the circulations from a "capsule" located in the middle of the store.

The entire space is marked by the large illuminated circle of the ceiling that characterizes and accentuates the transition to the optometry and audiometry offices. These restricted access spaces are located following the commercial zone, having been treated within the same design logic.

The contrast of the color of the predominant material, the wood to the natural color and the lacquered white wood, in the plans wall / pavement and wall / ceiling allows a spatial reading that complements