Above and Beyond Aesthetics, Suspended Ceilings Can Improve Occupant Comfort and Acoustical Performance

Open ceilings offer an opportunity for creative design and technical integration. They play a key role in forming interior spaces and add value by adding comfort through acoustics, finishes and other integrated solutions to the overall design intent.

Openness (open solution) creates a versatile design, both flexible and adjustable. The open concept allows for air circulation, sprinkler placement, elegant lighting, and overall artful design. It can also provide a "plenum" of air, in which the vacuum itself forms a pressurized duct to supply air or extract it from the space below.

Finishes can drive the aesthetics of the space. Wood, faux wood and printed wood all add warmth to a room with different price points. Metal finishes create precision and sleekness. Paint add splashes of color to make a point.

Open solutions offer acoustical value depending on design parameters, including the modular spacing, perforation type and size, finish and acoustical material specified. Perforations are possible on all wood, metal and painted finishes with standard perforations in straight, diagonal and staggered design, providing a Noise Reduction Coefficient from .70 to .95. (depending on the hole size and acoustical material used).

USG Ceilings Plus Barz® is a linear system composed of hollow metal bars that are formed with 85% recycled aluminum. The baffles are joined together in cassettes during the manufacturing process and then attached to the grid with a torsion spring system for easy access to the plenum. The Barz® system is available in custom dimensions/profiles as well as Design Solutions, an architect’s answer to a pre-designed ceiling system. The space between each baffle determines the degree of openness which influences the aesthetics and functional characteristics of the ceiling. The integration of lighting, speakers, diffusers, sprinklers, and Wi-Fi is also effortless with this system.

Using standard tee grid, hanger wire, and panels, USG Ceilings Plus creates functional, sustainable and visually striking ceilings.

See a selection of drawing options, installation details and projects below.

Located in Chicago, Design Solution B8234 project creates a dramatic juxtaposition of warmth and coolness featuring Sarante®, a metal finished, multi-dimensional, yet linear open plenum ceiling. A suspended grid with Barz™ integrates lighting and achieves an intimate work area, while the open plenum extends the dramatic perspective with MEP punctuating openness. "The Hyatt Hub combines the best attributes of private offices – privacy, camaraderie and lateral awareness – in a new model of workplace strategy." – Gensler