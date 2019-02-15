Save this picture! Call for Submissions: Wienerberger Brick Award

Wienerberger Brick Award 2020: Call for Entries

To celebrate outstanding brick and ceramic building projects from around the world, Wienerberger is inviting architects, architecture critics and journalists alike to enter projects into the Wienerberger Brick Award 2020. Entries are open from 7th January 2019 until 9th April 2019.

Save this picture! San Bernardo Chapel. Image Courtesy of Nicolas Campodonico

Brick is one of mankind’s oldest and most durable building materials, with countless design possibilities and excellent energy efficiency properties. The Wienerberger Brick Award puts this building material into the spotlight demonstrating how exciting, exceptional and modern architecture using brick can be. Wienerberger is the world’s largest brick manufacturer.

Initiated in 2004, the Wienerberger Brick Award is a biannual international architectural award presented to remarkable examples of modern and innovative brick architecture. In 2020, Wienerberger will present this internationally recognized award for the ninth time with a prestigious awards ceremony in Vienna.

Wienerberger is looking for impressive projects featuring ceramic building materials, whether that is facing bricks, clay blocks, clay roof tiles, clay façade panels or clay pavers. The use of Wienerberger products is not a necessary condition of participation. Submitted projects can be newly constructed, refurbished, and converted buildings. They can include new or reused materials and must have been completed in 2016 or later.

Save this picture! The Old Church of Villlanova della Barca. Image Courtesy of Adria Goula

The Wienerberger Brick Award 2020 comprises of five categories:

Feeling at home: single-family houses, semi-detached houses and small housing projects of high architectural quality that provide comfortable, healthy & sustainable living spaces.

Living together: multi-family houses: innovative residential solutions taking into account the trends and challenges of urbanization such as scarcity of space, social challenges, and new living concepts.

Working together: comfortable, aesthetic and functional commercial buildings, offices and industrial buildings.

Sharing public spaces: comfortable, aesthetic and functional public buildings for education, culture, healthcare, public places, and infrastructure projects.

Building outside the box: innovative concepts and ways of using brick, use of new construction technologies, special brickworks, custom-made bricks, and new ornamentation.

Participants are asked to fill out an online form comprising of basic project data, a short informative description of the project and building plans, as well as uploading photos.

After the submission period ends on the 9th April 2019, a panel of architecture journalists and critics will narrow down the number of entries to 50 nominated projects for the Wienerberger Brick Award 2020. These nominations will be published in an accompanying Brick20 book.

Subsequently, an international jury of architects will select each category winner as well as the Grand Prize winner in time for the Spring 2020 awards ceremony. The Grand Prize winner receives a prize fund of 7,000 Euros, with each category winner receiving 5,000 Euros.

The Wienerberger Brick Award team received nearly 600 fascinating project submissions from 44 countries for the 2018 awards.

“The projects in the Brick Award show the very versatile ways brick is used as a contemporary form of construction and that brick architecture is widespread everywhere in the world”

- Jonathan Sergison (Sergison Bates Architects), Jury Member of the Wienerberger Brick Award 2018.

To take a look at past Wienerberger Brick Award winning projects and to submit an entry for the 2020 awards, visit www.brickaward.com. The closing date for project submissions is 9th April 2019.

Download the information related to this competition here.