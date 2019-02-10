‘Wanda Metropolitano’ Football Stadium / Cruz y Ortiz Arquitectos

+ 31

Arquitectos Autores de la Obra Blanca Sánchez (Project and Construction), Teresa Cruz (Roof), Óscar Mínguez (Construction Management), David de Cos (Facilities Management), Giordano Baly (Interior Design), Miguel Velasco (Security), Sergio Mota, Francisco Javier Moreno, Pablo Ortiz, Rodrigo Ruiz

Interior Design Cruz y Ortiz Arquitectos

Ilumination Cruz y Ortiz Arquitectos, Philips

Infographics Cruz y Ortiz Arquitectos

Structural Engineering MC2, Schlaich Bergermann und Partner

Facilities Engineering Grupo JG

Acoustic Engineering Grupo DINAC

Fire Protection Cruz y Ortiz Arquitectos

Security and Health Cemosa

Urbanization Cruz y Ortiz Arquitectos

Construction Execution Direction Análisis de la Edificación y Construcción

Construction Control DCS management

Construction FCC

Text description provided by the architects. The new Club Atlético de Madrid Stadium, Wanda Metropolitano, is the result of the expansion of the old Athletics Stadium of the Community of Madrid, completed in 1994. The project consisted of building a football stadium capable of obtaining the highest qualification that allowed it to host European final competitions, and an approximate capacity of 70,000 spectators.

A double objective was achieved with this extension: on one hand, the recognizable image of the previous grandstand was not lost, and on the other, the extension formed a harmonious whole within the old project. The objective was to avoid the new building to be the sum of two different parts. On the contrary, it has sought to achieve a synthesis, a sum of both parts that together would represent the new image of Club Atlético de Madrid.

The use of concrete contributes to the uniformity and homogeneity sought, since it is not only responsible for bearing the structure of the stands, but also for its final appearance. The new stands use the same motif of the initial stand: the narrow horizontal gaps. On the bodies built in concrete, the roof, another great gesture that unifies the whole, and is responsable for the new image that was intended.