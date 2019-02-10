World
  'Wanda Metropolitano' Football Stadium / Cruz y Ortiz Arquitectos

‘Wanda Metropolitano’ Football Stadium / Cruz y Ortiz Arquitectos

  09:00 - 10 February, 2019
‘Wanda Metropolitano’ Football Stadium / Cruz y Ortiz Arquitectos
© Pedro Pegenaute
© Pedro Pegenaute

© Pedro Pegenaute © Pedro Pegenaute © Pedro Pegenaute © Pedro Pegenaute + 31

  • Arquitectos Autores de la Obra

    Blanca Sánchez (Project and Construction), Teresa Cruz (Roof), Óscar Mínguez (Construction Management), David de Cos (Facilities Management), Giordano Baly (Interior Design), Miguel Velasco (Security), Sergio Mota, Francisco Javier Moreno, Pablo Ortiz, Rodrigo Ruiz

  • Interior Design

    Cruz y Ortiz Arquitectos

  • Ilumination

    Cruz y Ortiz Arquitectos, Philips

  • Infographics

    Cruz y Ortiz Arquitectos

  • Structural Engineering

    MC2, Schlaich Bergermann und Partner

  • Facilities Engineering

    Grupo JG

  • Acoustic Engineering

    Grupo DINAC

  • Fire Protection

    Cruz y Ortiz Arquitectos

  • Security and Health

    Cemosa

  • Urbanization

    Cruz y Ortiz Arquitectos

  • Construction Execution Direction

    Análisis de la Edificación y Construcción

  • Construction Control

    DCS management

  • Construction

    FCC
‘Wanda Metropolitano’ Football Stadium / Cruz y Ortiz Arquitectos, © Pedro Pegenaute
© Pedro Pegenaute

Text description provided by the architects. The new Club Atlético de Madrid Stadium, Wanda Metropolitano, is the result of the expansion of the old Athletics Stadium of the Community of Madrid, completed in 1994. The project consisted of building a football stadium capable of obtaining the highest qualification that allowed it to host European final competitions, and an approximate capacity of 70,000 spectators.

© Pedro Pegenaute
© Pedro Pegenaute

A double objective was achieved with this extension: on one hand, the recognizable image of the previous grandstand was not lost, and on the other, the extension formed a harmonious whole within the old project. The objective was to avoid the new building to be the sum of two different parts. On the contrary, it has sought to achieve a synthesis, a sum of both parts that together would represent the new image of Club Atlético de Madrid.

The use of concrete contributes to the uniformity and homogeneity sought, since it is not only responsible for bearing the structure of the stands, but also for its final appearance. The new stands use the same motif of the initial stand: the narrow horizontal gaps. On the bodies built in concrete, the roof, another great gesture that unifies the whole, and is responsable for the new image that was intended.

© Pedro Pegenaute
© Pedro Pegenaute

Cruz y Ortiz Arquitectos
Cite: "'Wanda Metropolitano' Football Stadium / Cruz y Ortiz Arquitectos" [Estadio de fútbol 'Wanda Metropolitano' / Cruz y Ortiz Arquitectos] 10 Feb 2019. ArchDaily.

