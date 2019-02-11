World
Showroom and Offices DFG-Pavestone / OLAestudio

  • 01:00 - 11 February, 2019
Showroom and Offices DFG-Pavestone / OLAestudio
Showroom and Offices DFG-Pavestone / OLAestudio, © Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

© Imagen Subliminal

  • Construction

    OREGA, construcciones y servicios.

  • Structural Calculation

    Ezequiel Fernández Guinda.

  • Measurement

    Enrique Ramos Fernández.

  • Collaborating Architects

    Lucía Fernández, Fátima Nieves, Joao Aldeia.

  • Assignment

    DFG-pavestone.

  • Budget of material execution

    502.000 €
© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

Text description provided by the architects. Luxury is space.

To build in an industrial estate is to build without references or interference. A flat surface, a marked sunlight and an office-showroom program.

© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

The exceptional is the client. The Galician granite multinational, DFG-pavestone, has quarries all over the world and cutting-edge technology for cutting and optimizing stone.

© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

The building is born of the optimized construction system and without rhetoric. It is conceived as a clean and simple ship. Inside this envelope are the offices and warehouses with elementary construction of glass, polycarbonate and metal. The container escapes the constructive complexity, focuses on generating a clear and white atmosphere.

© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

The building is the frame and support for the granite. The interior spaces are covered with different types of stone and finishes, with the facade concentrating the greatest formal load. The direct north-south orientation is key to its design. The blue platinum granite lattices overlap the container.

© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

The volume opens directly to the north and closes to the east. The lattice to the west is vertical and rotated 45º maximizing the dimensions of the pieces. To the south the effort is concentrated. A granite basket has been built, a fabric of equal pieces. The rotation of this piece allows the setting of the fabric, the light is filtered and the incidence of the sun is avoided.

Space and construction at the service of the stone.

© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
OLAestudio
Cite: "Showroom and Offices DFG-Pavestone / OLAestudio" [DFG-Pavestone / OLAestudio] 11 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/910954/showroom-and-offices-dfg-pavestone-olaestudio/> ISSN 0719-8884

