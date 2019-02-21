World
  7. FBF Collezione / N2B Arquitetura

FBF Collezione / N2B Arquitetura

  • 14:00 - 21 February, 2019
FBF Collezione / N2B Arquitetura
FBF Collezione / N2B Arquitetura, © Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

© Fran Parente

  • Architects

    N2B Arquitetura

  • Location

    Irene Toniolli Domench - Jardim Nova Alianca Sul, Ribeirão Preto - SP, Brazil

  • Category

    Exhibition Center

  • Lead Architect

    Caio Yoshiaki Nagano, Rodolfo Biagi Becker

  • Area

    3516.9 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Fran Parente

  • Pressurization and Air Conditioning Project

    Termopress Refrigeração e Projeto de Pressurização Ltda.

  • Pre-Molded Structure Project

    Marka

  • Metal Structure Project

    Ferriani

  • Structural Design

    Weisberg

  • Air Conditioning Project

    Engelux

  • Hydraulic/Electrical/Firefighter Project

    Brocanelli

  • Elevators

    Villarta

  • Solar Energy Project

    Blue Sol

  • Luminotechnical Project

    Lucenera

  • Automation Project

    Kumasa

  • Electrical/Hydraulic Design

    B & L Engenharia

  • Constructor

    MVA Construtora
© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

Text description provided by the architects. A garage created from the principle that confers to the yearning of a collector: contemplation. Designed to meet expectations regarding storage, exhibition, and maintenance of a collection of motorcycles and classic cars that were selected over almost three decades, among them unique cars in South America. In this way, the architectural solutions for accessibility and spatiality adopted for building design, prioritize to meet all the needs of this valuable collection. The accesses are located on several faces of the building, so that the vehicles can transit through the route without difficulty, even from one floor to the other.

© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

In the center of the building, the atrium is structured in a complex metal structure, where a car lift with a capacity of 3 tons is leased, allowing an easy movement of the collection to all 3 floors of the building. Next to the elevator box is the main access staircase of the floors, also in metallic structure. The central atrium allows the entrance of controlled light and transparency between the floors. Unlike the other floors, the subsoil has the minimum of light and external air exchange possible, making it more watertight and naturally cooled, an environment conducive to the conservation of the collection.

© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

On the ground floor are the workshops and the main exhibition yard, this one with a vain of impressive 30 meters in length and 9 meters high in height, executed in a prefabricated structure. In this same structure, the metal catwalk where the main motorcycles of the collection are exposed is fixed. In the outer area, a grid was created for the protection and privacy of the building, which also allows maximum opening, created for the purpose of attending events of the branch and occasionally used as a helipad. Under this slope was installed a reservoir of 70,000 liters of rainwater that is captured by the roof, responsible for supplying toilets, taps of the mechanical workshop and irrigation of the garden.

© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

In addition to this rainwater harvesting, the roof houses a large solar energy system with more than 160 photovoltaic panels with the capacity to generate enough energy to make the building fully self-sufficient. The building has a complex air conditioning system integrated with smoke exhaustion equipment that meets the fire department's specifications and also maintains positive internal pressure on days of a dust storm, keeping the collection clean. The lighting is made in LED with the galvanized pipes apparent. The aspect that emphasizes the characteristic industrial character of a garage.

© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

In the part of the mechanical workshop, all sinks and drains were designed with a system that separates the oil, storing it in an isolated place and preventing that waste is discarded in an inadequate way. The building was designed with the best and most current techniques available in the market, respecting the function of the object above all else.

© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
N2B Arquitetura
Office

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Exhibition center Brazil
