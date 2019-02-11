World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Classrooms
  4. Spain
  5. BCQ Arquitectura
  6. 2018
  7. AULA K / BCQ Arquitectura

AULA K / BCQ Arquitectura

  • 02:00 - 11 February, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
AULA K / BCQ Arquitectura
Save this picture!
AULA K / BCQ Arquitectura, © Marcela Grassi
© Marcela Grassi

© Marcela Grassi © Marcela Grassi © Marcela Grassi © Marcela Grassi + 15

  • Architects in charge

    David Baena, Toni Casamor, Manel Peribáñez, Maria Taltavull

  • Location

    Carrer Víctor Hugo, 29, 08924 Santa Coloma de Gramenet, Barcelona, Spain

  • Category

    Classrooms

  • Area

    110.46 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Marcela Grassi

  • Promoter

    AMB Àrea Metropolitana de Barcelona – Ayuntamiento de Santa Coloma de Gramenet

  • Construction

    Constructora de Calaf, SAU

  • Structure

    Fustes Borniquel

  • Installations

    AIA Instal·lacions Arquitectòniques SL

  • Design Team

    Vanessa Díaz, Petra Boulescu
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Marcela Grassi
© Marcela Grassi

Text description provided by the architects. First talks of teachers to their disciples were made under the shelter of a tree. Thus, the tree was the first school, the first classroom. The project consists of the design and construction of a prototype module for environmental education classrooms, a learning and discovery space, to be installed in different locations of the metropolitan area of Barcelona park’s network. It is proposed that it is also a habitat for some species of animals, insects, invertebrates, birds... It must be an open space to the outside; it is necessary that one could see the trees from the classroom, to perceive the light and feel the climate.

Save this picture!
© Marcela Grassi
© Marcela Grassi
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Marcela Grassi
© Marcela Grassi

The building is planned as a prefabricated module, flexible and as economical as possible, capable of responding to the different requirements of each municipality for environmental education. Therefore, three modules are proposed (services, classroom and pergola) that can be combined in different configurations to respond to the requests of each site or the programming of activities. For the prototype built, the service and classroom modules have been used. It can be adapted to any location and orientation and has been built with industrialized systems to optimize time and cost. Its construction, with prefabricated wooden modules, is largely carried out in the workshop. The assembly of the module on the site can be done in a few weeks.

Save this picture!
© Marcela Grassi
© Marcela Grassi

The inverted slopes of the construction allow the installation of flat plate solar collectors and also allow the use of rainwater. This water channeled returns to the ground irrigating the vegetation planted just next to it. Some animals and plants of the park will live thanks to this small pavilion.

Save this picture!
© Marcela Grassi
© Marcela Grassi

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
BCQ Arquitectura
Office

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Other facilities Classrooms Spain
Cite: "AULA K / BCQ Arquitectura" [AULA K / BCQ Arquitectura] 11 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/910917/aula-k-bcq-arquitectura/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream