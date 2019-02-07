BIG Designs New Gondola for Oakland Athletics Baseball Team

Save this picture! Oakland Gondola. Image Courtesy of Bjarke Ingels Group

Bjarke Ingels Group has designed an expansive cable-car system to connect to the new Oakland Athletics baseball stadium. The new stadium will replace the Oakland A’s existing 51-year-old Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum as a waterfront “jewel box” at Howard Terminal. At the Oakland A’s FanFest, the A’s President Dave Kaval unveiled the new Gondola connecting the Oakland Convention Center to Water Street at Jack London Square. The zero-emission transit line will provide residents and visitors with a way to see the A’s play in their future ballpark.

The new gondola would bridge a 1.3-mile gap in transit access, serving up to 6,000 individuals per hour at around three minutes per trip. The stations are designed with outdoor escalators that lead to the platforms. The elevated line will ferry passengers above the street to curved wood and metal stations. These stations will anchor wire cables carrying cars through a large white hoop post. Each car will be formed from a box frame surrounded by windows to hold about 35 people.

The new stadium and gondola line aims to open by 2023.