New Documentary on Portuguese Photographer Fernando Guerra Follows His Journey Through Architecture

“The Flying Photographer” is the name of the documentary that will showcase Sara Nunes (architectural film director from Building Pictures) following the amazing journey of Fernando Guerra during the period of one year of travel to get the best architecture photographs from around the world.

Fernando Guerra's photographs are well known: a lot has been written about one of the most internationally recognized architecture photographers and now it's the time to be featured in the big screen. As Guerra tried to remain invisible, far from the cameras, from interviews and conferences, the possibility of a documentary was considered as an opportunity to share his stories, passions and his particular point of view during his creative process.

Sara Nunes started to film Guerra's work in Brazil and Dubai, and at the same time interviewing the award winning Brazilian architects Isay Weinfeld, Arthur Casas, Márcio Kogan and the X-Architects, from the United Arab Emirates.

Nunes took the inspiration for the documentary's title directly from Alvaro Siza's words to the photographer, at the Valmor Prize.

Nunes believes that the trip that the audience will be most curious about, is the one taking place in Asia. It is in this region where Siza, along with Carlos Castanheira, are creating and building their new architecture projects that we only know through the lens of Fernando Guerra.

Está previsto ainda acompanhar Fernando, em Portugal, e na sua paixão pelas máquinas fotográficas, pelos automóveis e no seu hobby favorito: desenhar acessórios para a FG Edition.

"I used to tell my friends, that one day I will be the Fernando Guerra of the architecture films... and later, Fernando will be the Sara Nunes of photography. But today, I don't think the same way. My only competition is myself, and with Fernando I have a lot to learn still.”

The film is about someone who works photography with passion every day, without restrictions or excuses, with "the best of everything", as architect Arthur Casas comments in the movie . Márcio Kogan goes further as he describes Fernando as "an amazing human being".

The film director aims and hopes to reach Netflix with this documenary. She believes that the story behind "The Flying Photographer" can inspire many people with his talent and humanity, increasing the interest of various audiences from photography lovers, architects and designers, arts and travel.

So far, Building Pictures has been sponsored by O Feliz and panoramah!. It has the strategic partnership of the Casa da Arquitectura, which will premiere the documentary at Porto's Arquitecturas Film Festival and other institutions such as Canon, Trienal de Arquitectura de Lisboa, Ordem dos Arquitectos, UPTEC, Archdaily, FAUP and FAUL.