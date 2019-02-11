World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. Spain
  5. CREUSeCARRASCO Arquitectos
  6. 2018
  7. Bela Fisterra Hotel / CREUSeCARRASCO Arquitectos

Bela Fisterra Hotel / CREUSeCARRASCO Arquitectos

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Bela Fisterra Hotel / CREUSeCARRASCO Arquitectos
Save this picture!
Bela Fisterra Hotel / CREUSeCARRASCO Arquitectos, © Luis Díaz Díaz
© Luis Díaz Díaz

© Luis Díaz Díaz © Luis Díaz Díaz © Luis Díaz Díaz © Luis Díaz Díaz + 22

  • Lead Architects

    Juan Creus Andrade, Covadonga Carrasco López

  • Location

    Avd. da Anchoa, 56, 15154 Fisterra, A Coruña, Spain

  • Category

    Hotels

  • Area

    487.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Luis Díaz Díaz

  • Collaborators

    Sara Escudero, Alicia Balbás, Elena Junquera. Miriam Núñez

  • Director

    Juan Leis Mayán

  • Structure

    Suárez + García

  • Facilities Engineering

    Isabel Francos Anllo

  • Builder

    Germán Mouzo

  • Carpentry

    Sendón

  • Installations

    Energanova

  • Prefabricated

    IConcrete

  • Landscape

    Rocío Priegue – Viveros A Granxa

  • Furniture

    Sutega

  • Illumination

    Alve

  • Branding

    Xosé Teiga Studio
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Luis Díaz Díaz
© Luis Díaz Díaz

Text description provided by the architects. Built in the vicinity of Playa de Langosteira (Fisterra). A large, flat plot with road access from the AC-445 road (straight from Anchoa) and pedestrian from the road to the beach, Santiago-Fisterra. Replaces an abandoned chalet under construction.

Save this picture!
© Luis Díaz Díaz
© Luis Díaz Díaz
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Luis Díaz Díaz
© Luis Díaz Díaz

It is conceived as a rectangular building with an open garden patio. The longitudinal modules with rooms on two floors. The reception on the side of the road, and social lounge on the beach. Between the building and the road, you can find the main access, parking and a green square. On the beach side, the plot is minimally conditioned as a sandy area with autochthonous vegetation, typical of sandy soils. A basement is built for warehouses, facilities and service premises.

Save this picture!
© Luis Díaz Díaz
© Luis Díaz Díaz

The thermal conditioning is done by geothermal energy, allowing greater energy efficiency with a clean system used for air conditioning and towel radiators in bathrooms. It also has a rainwater storage tank for use in the irrigation of the patio and exterior gardens.

Save this picture!
© Luis Díaz Díaz
© Luis Díaz Díaz

It is a building in which each room is conceived as independent, without corridors, with different terrace spaces and accesses. 

In the interior the furniture and the design of each room have been taken care of, having five different types according to the relation between the hollows (windows and doors), the bedroom and bathroom pieces, as well as the accessibility and tourism regulations. It is a hotel with a thematic orientation centered on the literature of the sea, in which cultural events are held (presentations, concerts ...), and which architecture has sought to integrate from the beginning. The relationship with the beach, the open patio and the transition without closing between plot and sandy area reinforce this idea.

Save this picture!
© Luis Díaz Díaz
© Luis Díaz Díaz

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
CREUSeCARRASCO Arquitectos
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Hotels Spain
Cite: "Bela Fisterra Hotel / CREUSeCARRASCO Arquitectos" [Bela Fisterra Hotel / CREUSeCARRASCO Arquitectos] 11 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. María Francisca González) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/910893/bela-fisterra-hotel-creusecarrasco-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream