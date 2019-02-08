Architectural League of New York Announce Winners of the 2019 Emerging Voices Program

The Architectural League of New York has announced the winners of it's 2019 Emerging Voices, an award given annually to eight individuals/practices based in the US, Canada, or Mexico. The Emerging Voices program, which is now in its 37th year, seeks to spotlight the distinctive design voices with the potential to influence the field of architecture.
The Emerging Voices award program has long been considered one of the most prestigious in North American architecture; a large portion of the 250 awarded practices are now well-known internationally.
“This year’s Emerging Voices explore different modes of architectural inquiry–social, environmental, formal, computational, and material–to create ambitious design solutions across a broad scale, from installations and public space to housing and cultural institutions,” explained League Program Director Anne Rieselbach.
This year's winners were selected through a two-stage jury process, in which former winners and practitioners looked at works from 45 North American practices. The jury looks primarily at the portfolio of built work but also considers accomplishments in the academic and public realms.
Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica (CCA)
Bernardo Quinzaños Oria, Ignacio Urquiza Seoane; Mexico City, Mexico
Colloqate
Bryan C. Lee, Jr., Sue Mobley; New Orleans, LA, USA
Davies Toews
Trattie Davies, Jonathan Toews; New York City, NY, USA
FreelandBuck
Brennan Buck, David Freeland; Los Angeles, CA and New York City, NY, USA
MODU
Phu Hoang, Rachely Rotem; Brooklyn, NY, USA
SCHAUM/SHIEH
Troy Schaum, Rosalyne Shieh, Houston, TX and New York City, NY, USA
UUfie
Irene Gardpoit, Eiri Ota; Toronto, Canada
Waechter Architecture
Ben Waechter, Portland, Oregon, USA