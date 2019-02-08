World
Architectural League of New York Announce Winners of the 2019 Emerging Voices Program

The Architectural League of New York has announced the winners of it's 2019 Emerging Voices, an award given annually to eight individuals/practices based in the US, Canada, or Mexico. The Emerging Voices program, which is now in its 37th year, seeks to spotlight the distinctive design voices with the potential to influence the field of architecture. 

The Emerging Voices award program has long been considered one of the most prestigious in North American architecture; a large portion of the 250 awarded practices are now well-known internationally. 

“This year’s Emerging Voices explore different modes of architectural inquiry–social, environmental, formal, computational, and material–to create ambitious design solutions across a broad scale, from installations and public space to housing and cultural institutions,” explained League Program Director Anne Rieselbach. 

This year's winners were selected through a two-stage jury process, in which former winners and practitioners looked at works from 45 North American practices. The jury looks primarily at the portfolio of built work but also considers accomplishments in the academic and public realms.  

Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica (CCA)

Bernardo Quinzaños Oria, Ignacio Urquiza Seoane; Mexico City, Mexico

Save this picture!
Estudio Urquiza. ImageVinícola Cuna de Tierra / CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica
Estudio Urquiza. ImageVinícola Cuna de Tierra / CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica

Estudio Urquizax. ImageVinícola Cuna de Tierra / CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica Casa Moreno / CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica. Image © Onnis Luque Casa Moreno / CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica. Image © Onnis Luque Casa Moreno / CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica. Image © Onnis Luque + 32

Colloqate 

Bryan C. Lee, Jr., Sue Mobley; New Orleans, LA, USA

Save this picture!
Colloquate . ImagePhoto by Chris Daemmrich
Colloquate . ImagePhoto by Chris Daemmrich

Davies Toews

Trattie Davies, Jonathan Toews; New York City, NY, USA

Save this picture!
Davies Toews. ImageHudson Linear Park / Davies Toews
Davies Toews. ImageHudson Linear Park / Davies Toews

FreelandBuck

Brennan Buck, David Freeland; Los Angeles, CA and New York City, NY, USA

Save this picture!
MINI Living Urban Cabin / FreelandBuck. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
MINI Living Urban Cabin / FreelandBuck. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu

MINI Living Urban Cabin / FreelandBuck. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu Parallax / FreelandBuck. Image Courtesy of Kevin Kunstadt Hungry Man Productions / FreelandBuck. Image Courtesy of Eric Staudenmaier MINI Living Urban Cabin / FreelandBuck. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu + 32

MODU

Phu Hoang, Rachely Rotem; Brooklyn, NY, USA

Save this picture!
Cloud Seeding / MODU + Geotectura Studio. Image © Aviad Bar-Ness
Cloud Seeding / MODU + Geotectura Studio. Image © Aviad Bar-Ness

Cloud Seeding / MODU + Geotectura Studio. Image © Aviad Bar-Ness Cloud Seeding / MODU + Geotectura Studio. Image © Aviad Bar-Ness Cloud Seeding / MODU + Geotectura Studio. Image © Aviad Bar-Ness Cloud Seeding / MODU + Geotectura Studio. Image © Aviad Bar-Ness + 32

SCHAUM/SHIEH

Troy Schaum, Rosalyne Shieh, Houston, TX and New York City, NY, USA

Save this picture!
Transart Foundation / Schaum/Shieh. Image © Naho Kubota
Transart Foundation / Schaum/Shieh. Image © Naho Kubota

Transart Foundation / Schaum/Shieh. Image © Naho Kubota White Oak Music Hall / SCHAUM/SHIEH. Image © Peter Molick Transart Foundation / Schaum/Shieh. Image © Naho Kubota White Oak Music Hall / SCHAUM/SHIEH. Image © Peter Molick + 32

UUfie 

Irene Gardpoit, Eiri Ota; Toronto, Canada

Save this picture!
Lake Cottage / UUfie. Image © Naho Kubota
Lake Cottage / UUfie. Image © Naho Kubota

Lake Cottage / UUfie. Image © Naho Kubota © Daici Ano. ImageNagi Apartment / UUfie Lake Cottage / UUfie. Image © Naho Kubota © Shengliang Su. ImagePorts 1961 Shanghai Façade / UUfie + 32

Waechter Architecture

Ben Waechter, Portland, Oregon, USA

Save this picture!
Sawtooth / Waechter Architecture. Image © David Papazian
Sawtooth / Waechter Architecture. Image © David Papazian

Pavilion House / Waechter Architecture. Image Courtesy of Waechter Architecture Pavilion House / Waechter Architecture. Image Courtesy of Waechter Architecture Sawtooth / Waechter Architecture. Image © David Papazian Pavilion House / Waechter Architecture. Image Courtesy of Waechter Architecture + 32

