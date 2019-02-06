Ecumenical Center / Carolina Maluhy

+ 21

Architects Carolina Maluhy

Location Rodovia Castelo Branco, Km 101,50 - Bairro Indaiatuba - Caixa Postal 234, Porto Feliz - SP, 18540-000, Brazil

Category Churches

Lead Architect Carolina Maluhy

Aea 210.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Ilana Bessler

Collaborator Olivia Salgueiro

Landscape Maria João Paisagismo

Developer JHSF

Text description provided by the architects. A space for contemplation. The Boa Vista Hacienda is a residential and hotel complex located on a property of 12 million square meters 100 km from São Paulo, Brazil. In addition to the hotel, the complex has private residences, a spa, facilities for children's recreation, an equestrian center, a sports center, two 18-hole golf courses, a golf venue, a swimming pool and an area of 242 hectares of native forest, punctuated by numerous lakes.

At the request of the JHSF, responsible for the enterprise, Carolina Maluhy developed the ecumenical space. For this, she started from the principle that this would be a place for contemplation, which adds all beliefs. Being in the middle of the native forest, the architect made a question of integrating nature with the new space. Thus, Carolina designed a rectangular box, where she could include the two concepts: integration and contemplation, with simple lines.

Internally, the main material used was wood and glass on the outside. All the buildings have been designed by the office, giving rise to a space that can accommodate the most different types of ceremony, of any religion.