  7. Residence 145 / Charged Voids

Residence 145 / Charged Voids

  • 01:00 - 7 February, 2019
Residence 145 / Charged Voids
Residence 145 / Charged Voids, © Javier Callejas
© Javier Callejas

© Javier Callejas © Javier Callejas © Javier Callejas © Javier Callejas + 18

  • Architects

    Charged Voids

  • Location

    Panchkula, India

  • Category

    Houses

  • Lead Architect

    Aman Aggarwal

  • Design Team

    Swati Agarwal, Dushyant Singh

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Javier Callejas
© Javier Callejas
© Javier Callejas

Text description provided by the architects. The brief of the project was to design a house for three generation joint family, ensuring a perfect balance of connectivity yet segregation. The site is located in the southern sectors of Chandigarh and has difficult zoning & height restrictions.

© Javier Callejas
© Javier Callejas

The endeavor of the project was to continue our search for the original form of space, a space in which nothing can be added or subtracted except for the worse.

© Javier Callejas
© Javier Callejas
Longitudinal section
Longitudinal section
© Javier Callejas
© Javier Callejas

The central idea was to create a sequential progression from the public to private zones by using the courtyard & vertical circulation as the divider between the two. Also, the varied volumetric scales of the public & private zones and their different interactions with the exterior was an essential part of the idea.

© Javier Callejas
© Javier Callejas

The fragments of nature have been carefully introduced to stimulate the occupants not just visually, but with the sound of flowing water, the fragrance of the plantation inside and most importantly the well worked out wind flow pattern.

© Javier Callejas
© Javier Callejas

The piercing light from the sky through the openings in the roof and the clear structure in the form of the circular columns & two common walls manifest the materialization of that idea.

© Javier Callejas
© Javier Callejas

The project comprises of a double height drawing cum dining room, a private family lounge, 4 bedrooms, two kitchens and an area for domestic help. Two bedrooms are organized on the ground level for both the elderly generations while two bedrooms are organized on the second level. An open kitchen is also organized on the second level. The party terrace with a bar & other amenities has been organized on the third level and was an important part of the project. The area for domestic help is also organized on the third level but is completely segregated and has an independent access from a separate staircase in the front.

© Javier Callejas
© Javier Callejas

