  7. Prajay Chit Funds Office / Design Experiment

Prajay Chit Funds Office / Design Experiment

  • 23:00 - 6 February, 2019
Prajay Chit Funds Office / Design Experiment
Prajay Chit Funds Office / Design Experiment, © Abhitej Velore
© Abhitej Velore

© Anees Tasneem © Anees Tasneem © Anees Tasneem © Anees Tasneem + 20

  • Architects

    Design Experiment

  • Location

    Ramkoti, Koti, Hyderabad, Telangana, India

  • Category

    Renovation

  • Architect

    Mani Teja Gandhe

  • Principle Architect

    Sarojini Dantapalli

  • Principle Designer, Graphic design

    Abhitej Velore

  • Area

    260.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Abhitej Velore, Anees Tasneem

  • Exterior

    Project management: Prajay Project Management Team

  • Interior

    Roshan Kumar

  • Curtain Wall

    Safe Glass India
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Anees Tasneem
© Anees Tasneem

Text description provided by the architects. Intention and identity were the two challenges presented to design experiment When asked to renovate an old building for a chit funds office.  The intention of the company was clear, to instill confidence in the chit funds offices' potential customers. The chit funds industry has been fraught with scandals, from owners shutting shop abruptly, to refusing to pay up to its customers, so the architects came up with a novel way to propagate trust amongst its patrons. A simple design intervention in terms of installing a large continuous scrolling LED strip, broadcasting how much the company paid out to its customers that week. The designers felt that, by increasing such evident transparency, it would be possible to earn the trust of its patrons.

© Anees Tasneem
© Anees Tasneem
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Abhitej Velore
© Abhitej Velore

One of the other undercurrent of this project was that the entire office needed to be designed and built in 45 days, so the designers chose to go with a design language that would try to stand out without disrespecting its surroundings, and that a brick façade would be detailed specifically to be rapidly constructed. The second task of creating an identity not only through its space but also through its graphic language and branding was handled by DE.

© Anees Tasneem
© Anees Tasneem
Section
Section
© Anees Tasneem
© Anees Tasneem

DE used this opportunity to create a unique blend of stability + forward thinking by combining the offices' façade with its modern branding. The interiors of the building combine environmental graphics of simple minimal quality with clean and crisp visual communication to emphasize on the company's forward thinking and transparent brand values.

© Anees Tasneem
© Anees Tasneem

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Cite: "Prajay Chit Funds Office / Design Experiment" 06 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/910870/prajay-chit-funds-office-design-experiment/> ISSN 0719-8884

