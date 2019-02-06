World
  Des Érables Residence / NatureHumaine

Des Érables Residence / NatureHumaine

  6 February, 2019
Des Érables Residence / NatureHumaine
Des Érables Residence / NatureHumaine, © Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams

© Adrien Williams

© Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams

Text description provided by the architects. The project consists of the transformation of a Montreal duplex into a single-family house. The architectural concept is build around a new staircase that joins the existing building to the courtyard extension.

© Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams

Monochrome, the new courtyard façade with its abundant windows, is framed by two bricks pilasters, which enhance the relationship to the garden by continuing into the interior space. The conceptual transition between the old and the new is expressed by the materiality of the new staircase. The maple plywood used with white painted perforated steel contrasts with the original wood mouldings of the building.

© Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams

The new living area is characterized by a sequence of spaces, which revolve around the double height dining room. The degree of intimacy is modulated according to the usage. On the ground floor, a bench becomes a contemplative space extending the interior. Upstairs, the yoga room, which is largely open towards the garden, is flooded with natural light. In the master bedroom, a steel blades screen filters the views over the neighbourhood.

© Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams

The communicating spaces, with their thresholds, characterise the new rooms of the house. Intimate or more open, they allow a variety of experiences and possibilities for the occupants.

About this office
NatureHumaine
Office

