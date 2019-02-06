MoMA Releases Opening Date and New Images of Major Diller Scofidio + Renfro Expansion

Save this picture! Exterior view of The Museum of Modern Art on 53rd Street . Image © Diller Scofidio + Renfro

The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) has announced an October 2019 opening date of its Diller Scofidio + Renfro / Gensler-designed extension, which will offer 40,000 square feet of gallery space for the iconic institution in Midtown Manhattan. The expansion features two key additions, with the Marie-Josée and Henry Kravis Studio creating a double-height space for live and experimental programming, and the Paula and James Crown Platform offering experimental, creative pace to explore ideas, questions, and processes that arise from MoMA’s collection.

The project has not been without controversy, with considerable backlash generated from the decision to demolish the American Folk Art Museum in order to make way for the new expansion. Speaking to the Los Angeles Times in January 2014, DS+R principal Liz Diller embraced the criticism, saying “we would be on the same side if we didn’t know all the details that we know.”

+ 12

Save this picture! North/south section-perspective through the new gallery spaces at The Museum of Modern Art, looking east along Fifty-third Street. Image © Diller Scofidio + Renfro

Inspired by Alfred Barr’s original vision to be an experimental museum in New York, the real value of this expansion is not just more space, but space that allows us to rethink the experience of art in the Museum. We have an opportunity to re-energize and expand upon our founding mission—to welcome everyone to experience MoMA as a laboratory for the study and presentation of the art of our time, across all visual arts.

-Glenn D. Lowry, David Rockefeller Director of The Museum of Modern Art

Save this picture! Elevation of The Museum of Modern Art on Fifty-third Street with cutaway view below street level.. Image © Diller Scofidio + Renfro

New galleries on the second, fourth, and fifth floors will offer a deeper experience of art through all mediums, with a general chronological spine uniting all three floors, and serving as a touchstone of continuity for visitors. Adopting a stance that there is no single or complete history of modern art, the museum will rotate its collection within these galleries every six to nine months.

Save this picture! Construction progress of new gallery spaces in The David Geffen Wing at The Museum of Modern Art. Image © Turner Construction Company

Save this picture! View of the Louise Reinhardt Smith Gallery, including Lawrence Weiner’s SLOW CORROSION LEADING TO A LOSS OF INHERENT DIGNITY OF THE OBJECT AT HAND (1985). Image © Iwan Baan

The Marie-Josée and Henry Kravis Studio will serve as a double-height space for live and experimental programming in the heart of the museum’s collection galleries, catering from performance, dance, music, moving image, sound works, and art forms not yet imagined.

Save this picture! View of the second floor looking east with new Museum Store, espresso bar and The Daniel and Jane Och Lounge. Image © Iwan Baan

Meanwhile, the Paula and James Crown Platform will explore ideas, questions, and processes from the museum’s collection. Visitors can create art, join conversations, and participate in programs that connect people more deeply with art and each other.

Save this picture! View of The Marlene Hess and James D. Zirin Lounge. Image © Iwan Baan

The museum is set to open on October 21st, 2019.

News via: MoMA