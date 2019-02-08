Haight / MNMA studio

+ 51

Architects MNMA studio

Location Rua Dias Ferreira, 217 - Leblon, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22431-050, Brazil

Category Store

Lead Architects Andre Pepato, Mariana Schmidt

Area 80.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Fran Parente

Text description provided by the architects. The intervention happened in 80 square meters of an overlap in a building of 25 floors located in Leblon, Rio de Janeiro. The biggest challenge was dealing with the pillar found literally in the middle of the considerable space. That was the premise of the project, to "embrace" the same volume with a cube made of glass superimposed on a new slab, expanding the possibilities of space.

In the event that there is a change in the quality of the product, it must be taken into consideration that, in the case of construction materials, the space was designed to maintain the feeling of a handmade product.

It was developed in association with Pasalacqua cement and paintings. Organic products, clay-based, that wrapped the space in a natural way looking for a feeling of ephemeral elements like sand. All the external areas and the pedestrian access was designed to generate a sense of "unity" with the external space. Reinforcing the importance of the relation between the public and the private space.