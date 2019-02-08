World
  Trilux Headquarter / Graft Architects

Trilux Headquarter / Graft Architects

  8 February, 2019
Trilux Headquarter / Graft Architects
Trilux Headquarter / Graft Architects, © Trilux
© Trilux

© Trilux © Trilux © Trilux © Trilux + 30

  • Architects

    Graft Architects

  • Location

    Cologne, Germany

  • Category

    Offices Interiors

  • Lead Architects

    Allison Weiler, Sven Fuchs

  • Project team

    Marvin Bratke, Sebastian Gernhardt, Sara Gomez, Agata Glubiak, Thomas Grabner, Sasha Krückeberg, Yue Xiao

  • Area

    2794.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    Trilux

  • Structural Planning

    Hellmann GmbH

  • Landscape Architect

    L I L L + S P A R L A Landschaftsarchitekten

  • Lighting Design

    Jack be Nimble

  • Technical Planning

    Ing.-Ges. Klaus Drücke mbH & Co.KG

  • Fire Protection Concept

    IDN Brandschutz GbR

  • Geotechnical Engineer

    gbk Geologisches Büro Dr. Georg Kleinebrinker|

  • Construction Management

    GAARKO Architekten

  • Construction Company

    Günther Voullié Bauunternehmung GmbH & Co. KG

  • Media

    LK INTERACTIVE

  • Interior Construction

    Innenausbau Pott
© Trilux
© Trilux

Text description provided by the architects. GRAFT designed the new headquarters of the German lighting company TRILUX in Cologne. The design of the rectangular building is strongly inspired by the client’s craft: light, refraction and reflections are reflected – in the truest sense of the word – throughout the building and its design embodies the precision of lamp manufacture. The continuous, staggered glass façade presents a changing pattern of reflections from different viewpoints and draws inspiration from the aesthetics of spotlight reflectors, which optimize the optical distribution of the light source. To achieve this, each façade module is rotated at the same angle about its central axis. The overall impression is of a monolithic building that produces different light and depth effects depending on the point of view.

© Trilux
© Trilux
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Trilux
© Trilux

The main entrance of the TRILUX headquarters makes an inviting gesture at the corner where it meets the street to the north, its glazing rising from one to two floors to wrap around the building corner. The new building frames the site on the western edge, defining a new space of interaction between the new and existing buildings. The landscape design by Lill + Sparla creates an outdoor plaza that is green all year round, with delicate grasses that contrast with the uniform overall impression of the building.

© Trilux
© Trilux

The theme of the plaza continues in the building’s interior. The spacious, two-story foyer and reception area extends the public areas into the building and, together with the gallery on the first floor, provides generous space for exhibitions or communal activities. Likewise, the open stair in the foyer can also serve as a further meeting place. On the ceiling is a sculptural light surface designed by GRAFT and TRILUX especially for the foyer that is at once architecture and light. The sculptural luminaire folds out of the ceiling, curving gently over the space of the auditorium.

© Trilux
© Trilux
Second floor plan
Second floor plan
© Trilux
© Trilux

The upper floors of the building house the company’s office spaces as well as exhibition areas for TRILUX products and is therefore an essential part of the company’s own competence center, which already partially existed on the site. The flowing floor plan continues in the upper four floors of the offices and extends the entire depth of the building, interrupted only by three circulation and washroom/WC cores. These so-called “Smart Workingscapes” comprise both open communication zones and enclosed work zones equipped with hybrid furniture elements that can be variably combined in modules.

© Trilux
© Trilux

Cite: "Trilux Headquarter / Graft Architects" 08 Feb 2019. ArchDaily.

