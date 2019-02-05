ENSSO launch "Scale Ruler Fountain Pen" made from Black Aluminum

Design group ENSSO has launched a “scale ruler fountain pen” for architects, featuring 12 imperial and metric scales. Having launched on Kickstarter, the pen is now available for pre-order, made from 100% space-grade aluminum.

Laser-engraved into the solid matte black aluminum are 12 scale markings, denoting 1:20, 1:50, 1:100, 1:200, 1:400, and 1:500, as well as 1/32, 1/16, 1/8, 1/4, 1/2, and 1. A German-made nib manufactured by Peter Bock Co. is available in fine, medium, or broad stroke.

+ 6

The pen has been in development for 6 months, producing countless 3D prints and machined prototypes. Following design refinement, the product is ready for mass production with $18,000 pledged from 314 backers. Those who pledge $50 to the Kickstarter campaign will receive an ESCALA pen at 50% of the future predicted retail price, to be delivered in June 2019.

The product is one of many ventures by architects in stationery design. In 2016, Shigeru Ban designed a retractable, refillable SCALE pen for ACME Studio inspired by the architect’s ruler. A more radical example is 3Doodler, which functions as a 3D printer pen that can create sketch models in seconds.

Those with money to burn can also opt for Tiffany’s $1275 set of drawing tools, launched in late 2017.

News via: ENSSO