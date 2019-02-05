World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. ENSSO launch "Scale Ruler Fountain Pen" made from Black Aluminum

ENSSO launch "Scale Ruler Fountain Pen" made from Black Aluminum

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
ENSSO launch "Scale Ruler Fountain Pen" made from Black Aluminum
Save this picture!
ENSSO launch "Scale Ruler Fountain Pen" made from Black Aluminum, © ENSSO
© ENSSO

Design group ENSSO has launched a “scale ruler fountain pen” for architects, featuring 12 imperial and metric scales. Having launched on Kickstarter, the pen is now available for pre-order, made from 100% space-grade aluminum.

Laser-engraved into the solid matte black aluminum are 12 scale markings, denoting 1:20, 1:50, 1:100, 1:200, 1:400, and 1:500, as well as 1/32, 1/16, 1/8, 1/4, 1/2, and 1. A German-made nib manufactured by Peter Bock Co. is available in fine, medium, or broad stroke.

© ENSSO © ENSSO © ENSSO © ENSSO + 6

Save this picture!
© ENSSO
© ENSSO

The pen has been in development for 6 months, producing countless 3D prints and machined prototypes. Following design refinement, the product is ready for mass production with $18,000 pledged from 314 backers. Those who pledge $50 to the Kickstarter campaign will receive an ESCALA pen at 50% of the future predicted retail price, to be delivered in June 2019.

Save this picture!
© ENSSO
© ENSSO

The product is one of many ventures by architects in stationery design. In 2016, Shigeru Ban designed a retractable, refillable SCALE pen for ACME Studio inspired by the architect’s ruler. A more radical example is 3Doodler, which functions as a 3D printer pen that can create sketch models in seconds.

Save this picture!
© ENSSO
© ENSSO

Those with money to burn can also opt for Tiffany’s $1275 set of drawing tools, launched in late 2017.

News via: ENSSO

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Niall Patrick Walsh
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "ENSSO launch "Scale Ruler Fountain Pen" made from Black Aluminum" 05 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/910812/ensso-launch-scale-ruler-fountain-pen-made-from-black-aluminum/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream