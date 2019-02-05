World Trade Center Site to create Memorial to those affected by 9/11-Related Illnesses

Save this picture! National September 11 Memorial / Handel Architects with Peter Walker. Image © Joe Woolhead

The World Trade Center site is to create a memorial honoring the thousands of people who have been affected by illnesses related to the September 11th, 2001 terror attacks in New York City. As reported by Curbed NY via The New York Post, the Memorial Glade site will honor rescue, recovery, and relief works as well as survivors and downtown residents who got sick or died from 9/11-related illnesses.

The tribute, designed by 9/11 memorial architects Michael Arad and Peter Walker, will include a path lined with six granite slabs pointed towards the sky. According to the museum, the 17.5 ton stone monoliths “are worn, but not beaten, symbolizing strength and determination through adversity.” The pieces will also incorporate steel fragments from the World Trade Center.

The pieces are to be placed in the Memorial Glade, at the southwestern corner of the spot which marks the placement of the main ramp that provided access to bedrock during the recovery period. Unlike the National September 11 Memorial, the new tribute will not list the names of those who died but will include a plaque honoring those who died or were affected in the aftermath of the attack.

The memorial is expected to cost $5 million, which will come from a range of sources. As well as private investors and the New York state offering funds, former Daily Show host Jon Stewart will lead fundraising efforts, building on his long-running advocacy for 9/11 first responders.

The glade is under construction and is set to be finished by May 30th, 2019, where it will mark the 17th anniversary of the end of the 9/11 recovery effort.

News via: Curbed NY / The New York Post