  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. McManus Lew Architects
  6. 2018
  7. Kew Villa / McManus Lew Architects

Kew Villa / McManus Lew Architects

  • 19:00 - 6 February, 2019
Kew Villa / McManus Lew Architects
Kew Villa / McManus Lew Architects, © Emily Bartlett Photography
© Emily Bartlett Photography

  • Builder

    The Melbourne Builder and Co

  • Structural Engineer

    Marcon Tedesco O’Neill

  • Land Surveying

    Peter Richards
© Emily Bartlett Photography
© Emily Bartlett Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Kew Villa is a transformation of a single bedroom villa unit into a light-filled, three bedroom dwelling, accommodating the growing needs of a young family. Located at the rear of a group of 10 villa units, it boasts a lot of the features of much more substantial home and demonstrates that comfortable and private family living can be achieved in unexpected places.   

© Emily Bartlett Photography
© Emily Bartlett Photography

An underutilized and communally yard adjacent was purchased to enable the extension. Ideally located to the north, the land offered the project unhindered access to optimal natural light.   

Consideration of how the interior and outdoor spaces would work together to maximize the sense of outlook and openness was critical to making the home feel more generous. The original design’s courtyard is complemented by a new north facing deck, which together introduce a band of outdoor space through the centre of the home. The living spaces benefit from wide views out over the deck and beyond. A natural fall of the land was exploited to create a sunken living with a greater ceiling height, while improving the connection with the surrounding garden.

© Emily Bartlett Photography
© Emily Bartlett Photography
Proposed Plan
Proposed Plan

Integrated cabinetry maximizes efficiency by allowing spaces to serve multiple functions. For example, a corridor that provides acoustic separation to bedrooms from the living areas discretely incorporates a study nook, book library and laundry storage. A long low-height bookcase defines the entry and living while acting as a balustrade.

© Emily Bartlett Photography
© Emily Bartlett Photography

Sustainability features include built-in eaves and external retractable blinds to provide shade. Cross ventilation is achieved easily via opposing windows within living areas. Solar panels deliver power back to the grid. Rainwater collection is plumbed back to service the toilets. Existing brickwork that was demolished was reused to rebuild some of the brick walls, with recycled brickwork utilized elsewhere. 

© Emily Bartlett Photography
© Emily Bartlett Photography

As part of the group of units originally built in the 1960s, the design retained the existing façade and building height to keep the collective intact. The material palette selected complements existing textures found in the units and are of the period. Honest timeless materials such as recycled brick, blackbutt timber and plywood work in harmoniously and are both classic and contemporary.

© Emily Bartlett Photography
© Emily Bartlett Photography

McManus Lew Architects
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Australia
Cite: "Kew Villa / McManus Lew Architects" 06 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/910786/kew-villa-mcmanus-lew-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

