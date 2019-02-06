World
  7. Private House in Permata Hijau / Rafael Miranti Architects

Private House in Permata Hijau / Rafael Miranti Architects

  • 21:00 - 6 February, 2019
Private House in Permata Hijau / Rafael Miranti Architects
Private House in Permata Hijau / Rafael Miranti Architects, © Paskal Khrisno Ayodyantoro
© Paskal Khrisno Ayodyantoro

© Paskal Khrisno Ayodyantoro © Sefval Mogalana © Sefval Mogalana © Sefval Mogalana

  • Structural Engineer

    PT. Pantonpile

  • Service Engineer

    PT. EMSE

  • Quantity Surveyor

    Hasanuddin

  • Interior Design for Living-Dining, Master Bedroom & Home Theater

    AlvinT Studio

  • Interior Design for Powder Room & Bathrooms

    Rafael Miranti Architects

  • Lighting Consultant

    SSA Lighting

  • Main Contractor

    PT. Arah Bangun Mandiri

  • Service Contractor

    PT. Tetra Sakti Utama

  • Client

    Evann T
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Paskal Khrisno Ayodyantoro
© Paskal Khrisno Ayodyantoro

Text description provided by the architects. The Client required a modern tropical house that could incorporate fengshui elements. The house also needed to house a plunge pool, gym, home theatre (for him), big library and work space (for her), a spacious living and master bedroom and a security guard room.

© Sefval Mogalana
© Sefval Mogalana

The site is in Permata Hijau, an old housing estate in South Jakarta, filled with mature trees. Developed in the 1980s, the estate consists mainly of large 2-storey pitched roof houses in the old modern style. Towards the east is a newly developed 40-storey apartment.

© Sefval Mogalana
© Sefval Mogalana
1st floor plan
1st floor plan
© Paskal Khrisno Ayodyantoro
© Paskal Khrisno Ayodyantoro

Working closely with the Client’s fengshui requirements, the site is loosely divided by a cross, where the kitchen and common areas are separated from the bedrooms by a courtyard.

© Sefval Mogalana
© Sefval Mogalana

The courtyard and the circulation core anchor the building on site, serving as the centre of orientation within the house. The circulation core is separated from the courtyard by a vertical timber lattice and extends all the way up to the rooftop, which is used as a private outdoor space to enjoy the South Jakarta skyline.

© Sefval Mogalana
© Sefval Mogalana
Section G-G
Section G-G
© Paskal Khrisno Ayodyantoro
© Paskal Khrisno Ayodyantoro

With two mature trees outside the house that belongs to the Client, the living room and children’s rooms could face the front without requiring excessive screening. Nonetheless, timber screens are placed at each opening on the facade, in keeping with the muted character of the house, as well as to mitigate privacy concerns.

© Sefval Mogalana
© Sefval Mogalana

