World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Malaysia
  5. Design Collective Architect
  6. 2018
  7. C House / Design Collective Architect

C House / Design Collective Architect

  • 20:00 - 5 February, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
C House / Design Collective Architect
Save this picture!
C House / Design Collective Architect, © Creative Clicks
© Creative Clicks

© Creative Clicks © Creative Clicks © Creative Clicks © Creative Clicks + 36

  • Interior Design

    Essential Design Integrated, PeiSan Wong, Cherry Chung

  • Mechanical + Electrical Engineer

    Perunding MNE-Mexergy

  • Quantity Surveyor

    Edmund Shipway
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Creative Clicks
© Creative Clicks

Text description provided by the architects. The project is built over 2 plots of land located in the affluent and matured residential enclave of Damansara Heights, Kuala Lumpur. The average residential plot in the area has a lot size of 600m2 with a standard double-storey house built in the 1980s. The houses were of a small built up and generic.

Save this picture!
© Creative Clicks
© Creative Clicks

Over the years, many homes were sold, demolished and rebuilt to reflect the current needs. Houses with more rooms were built to accommodate larger family units of multiple generations. Standards of living were higher with the increased in property value. Local guidelines also provided for the increase in storey height, density and size of homes.

Save this picture!
© Creative Clicks
© Creative Clicks
Save this picture!
Diagram 04
Diagram 04
Save this picture!
© Creative Clicks
© Creative Clicks

These conditions encouraged an extended period of transition to the surrounding site. The context were still in a state of flux with neighbouring homes putting up ‘for sale’ signs and some having just been transacted and new houses are being planned. The approach for the design of C-House took all these into consideration and attempted to address the future context of its surrounding of what would be.

Save this picture!
© Creative Clicks
© Creative Clicks

Design Brief
The young couple bought the 2 plots of land with the intention to build their home for their growing family. The house is to cater for their long term needs and is to have sufficient space and flexibility.

Save this picture!
© Creative Clicks
© Creative Clicks

A detailed and extensive design brief was discussed which includes rooms for grandparents, maid’s quarters, guest rooms and home offices as well as planning considerations to adhere to their specific ‘fung-shui’ placements, orientations and guidelines.

Save this picture!
© Creative Clicks
© Creative Clicks
Save this picture!
Ground Floor plan
Ground Floor plan
Save this picture!
© Creative Clicks
© Creative Clicks

Shifting Boxes
The design in essence consists of 2 rectilinear boxes that are places on top of one another but shifted out of alignment. This shifting of the boxes create a covered verandah along the ground floor and a terrace on the upper level.

Save this picture!
© Creative Clicks
© Creative Clicks

This shift also breaks the continuity of the vertical core, allowing for a secured control point and physical separation of the public and private spaces along the staircore.

Save this picture!
© Creative Clicks
© Creative Clicks

Modernity in the tropics.
C-House explores the idea of a modern minimalist form adopting the principles of tropical architecture and design. Principles of natural ventilation is achieved by restricting the building depth to ensure effective crossing of fresh air throught the house. Operable sliding windows and doors are located on opposite sides to allow for air to move through the building.

Save this picture!
© Creative Clicks
© Creative Clicks

Internal voids and staircases are designed as heat stacks to extract warm air upwards to be exhausted through openings above.  The front of house faces north-west (315°N) and is considerably warm under a hot afternoon sun. To manage natural daylighting and avoid excessive heat gain, vertical sun shading elements are introduced along the north-west façade (front elevation). A landscaped garden provides shade on the south-western side.

Save this picture!
© Creative Clicks
© Creative Clicks

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Design Collective Architect
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Malaysia
Cite: "C House / Design Collective Architect" 05 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/910759/c-house-design-collective-architect/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream