Design Your Summer! UC Berkeley's College of Environmental Design is Now Accepting Applications

How do designers think? How do they visually communicate complex ideas? What strategies do they employ to make a positive impact on the built environment? How does design change the way people see and experience the world?

Join us on the UC Berkeley campus this summer and take an active role in envisioning the future of environmental design!

The College of Environmental Design offers several introductory and advanced programs for those interested in exploring these questions in the fields of architecture, landscape architecture and environmental planning, urban design and sustainable city planning.

July 8-August 16

Geared towards post-baccalaureates, the Institute introduces participants with no prior experience in design to the culture of planning and architecture studios. It also offers an advanced architecture cohort for B.Archs. Institute graduates emerge from the program with a clearer view of the discipline as well as a polished portfolio, both valuable advantages when applying to graduate programs.

July 8-August 9

Intended for current college students, Disc* takes an interdisciplinary and multi-scalar approach to design and analysis in the urban environment. Participants experience hands-on engagement with the discourse of urban innovation, acquiring the tools and expertise necessary to craft design-based solutions that meet the increasingly urgent challenges of global urbanization. Students with or without previous design experience are welcome to apply.

July 8-August 2

embARC is a four-week summer design intensive that brings together secondary school students from all over the world to explore architecture, urban design and sustainable city planning through interlocking components: an Architecture & Urban Design Studio, a Sustainable City Planning Workshop, Digital Design Workshops and a Design-Build project.