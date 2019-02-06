World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Israel
  5. Jacobs-Yaniv Architects
  6. 2017
  Bare House by the Fields / Jacobs-Yaniv Architects

Bare House by the Fields / Jacobs-Yaniv Architects

  01:00 - 6 February, 2019
Bare House by the Fields / Jacobs-Yaniv Architects
© Amit Geron
© Amit Geron

  • Architecture and interior design

    Jacobs-Yaniv Architects

  • Project management

    Niv Meir

  • Construction

    Emad Mhamed

  • Cement Flooring

    Bomanite

  • Sanitary fittings and finishing bathroom materials

    Albus

  • Joinery

    Itzik Elmaliach

  • Steel windows

    Oz Giladi

  • Metal work

    Schwartz & Lavi

  • Counter tops

    Shaysh Gal

  • Furniture

    Tollman’s, Tollman’s outlet, Ha’asam

  • Lighting

    Karnei Thelet, Elemento

  • Landscape design

    Nirim

  • Rugs

    Rugs & Co
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Amit Geron
Text description provided by the architects. One floor house for a family of four. Bare House by the fields is second in a series. The design challenges once again the aesthetics, simplicity and directness of bare materials and bare intentions, questioning scale and proportion relatively to the street without losing the sense of space and optimum use of daylight and views of the garden and landscape from the inside.

© Amit Geron
Plan
Plan

The couple requested to enjoy the beauty of the open field on the one hand and to connect to the street on the other, so with great courage, decided to avoid walls and fences.

© Amit Geron
The interior design of the house is circular around a 'core' that contains the safe room and guest WC, allowing for convenient movement around the house and the surrounding bedrooms. All of the bedrooms have view and access to the surrounding outdoors.

© Amit Geron
The centre of the house is an open space containing a large family entrance cupboard, kitchen, living room, a friendship corner' and a dining area.

© Amit Geron
The Friendship Corner is an extension of the living room, next to a fireplace and a concrete bench - an intimate and relaxed place for conversation. On days when there are many guests, this corner is part of the lounge. This part of the house faces the open field and is treated with a lot of openings to the garden and a wide upper window that softens the concrete and enables the entry of daylight and sky colors even when the blinds are closed.

© Amit Geron
The steel beams running across the ceiling, holding the roof, continue out to the decked part of the garden, encasing a steel mesh normally used for stairs and bridges. The breezy pergola brings subtle sunlight though the grid beautifully. The choice of materials was  made with a very determined goal to work with them at their bare, basic state; celebrating form and structure in their most sincere condition.

© Amit Geron
The same materials are carried through indoors to blur boundaries between inside and outside.The house is built on one floor, on the one hand it does not overpower the residents and street scale but on the other hand, when inside, it feels very spacious and airy, with openings facing optimum daylight and air.

© Amit Geron
About this office
Jacobs-Yaniv Architects
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Israel
Cite: "Bare House by the Fields / Jacobs-Yaniv Architects" 06 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/910755/bare-house-by-the-fields-jacobs-yaniv-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

