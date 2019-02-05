Luque Housing / tda

+ 20

Lead Architects Miguel Duarte, Larissa Rojas

Location Luque, Paraguay

Category Housing

Area 1200.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Leonardo Mendez

Manufacturers Loading...

Collaborators Magali Ibarrola, Marcelo Sanz, Luis Landivar

Structural Design tda

Structure Carlos Díaz

Builder tda

Manufacturers Loading... More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Housing is the most powerful tool for transforming the city. In that sense, this project works on ambition.

This opportunity came with the desire of foreign investors in Paraguay, in addition to our ideal to demonstrate that the architectural space, its delicacy and its materialization are the differentiating elements. It is not about quantifying and grouping square meters of construction, but about re-looking and re-qualifying the ideas.

Thinking from this place, we analyzed and understood a developing zone of the city of Luque, an area of the metropolitan Asunción, it was necessary to redraw the opportunities and take risks.

The results

A complex of 4 houses, in which each house has an absolutely different spatiality. With natural lighting, generous ventilation and absolute relationship with the site.

Without expensive materials we have obtained a set that can be called integral, worthy. We think in volume, which is the absolute measure of space, that helps to direct thought without forgetting the envelope. That is the subject of this project, the space. A sequence of places that as a whole sculpt an experience.

Identity, synthesis, technology

A teamwork between owners and designers, the only way to change things is to try new ways and to understand the multidisciplinary as an optimal tool for transformation.