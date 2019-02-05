World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Housing
  4. Paraguay
  5. tda
  6. 2017
  7. Luque Housing / tda

Luque Housing / tda

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Luque Housing / tda
Save this picture!
Luque Housing / tda, © Leonardo Mendez
© Leonardo Mendez

© Leonardo Mendez © Leonardo Mendez © Leonardo Mendez © Leonardo Mendez + 20

  • Lead Architects

    Miguel Duarte, Larissa Rojas

  • Location

    Luque, Paraguay

  • Category

    Housing

  • Area

    1200.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Leonardo Mendez

  • Collaborators

    Magali Ibarrola, Marcelo Sanz, Luis Landivar

  • Structural Design

    tda

  • Structure

    Carlos Díaz

  • Builder

    tda
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Leonardo Mendez
© Leonardo Mendez

Text description provided by the architects. Housing is the most powerful tool for transforming the city. In that sense, this project works on ambition. 

This opportunity came with the desire of foreign investors in Paraguay, in addition to our ideal to demonstrate that the architectural space, its delicacy and its materialization are the differentiating elements. It is not about quantifying and grouping square meters of construction, but about re-looking and re-qualifying the ideas. 

Save this picture!
© Leonardo Mendez
© Leonardo Mendez

Thinking from this place, we analyzed and understood a developing zone of the city of Luque, an area of the metropolitan Asunción, it was necessary to redraw the opportunities and take risks.

Save this picture!
© Leonardo Mendez
© Leonardo Mendez
Save this picture!

The results
A complex of 4 houses, in which each house has an absolutely different spatiality. With natural lighting, generous ventilation and absolute relationship with the site.

Without expensive materials we have obtained a set that can be called integral, worthy. We think in volume, which is the absolute measure of space, that helps to direct thought without forgetting the envelope. That is the subject of this project, the space. A sequence of places that as a whole sculpt an experience.

Save this picture!
© Leonardo Mendez
© Leonardo Mendez

Without expensive materials we have obtained a set that can be called integral, worthy. We think in volume, which is the absolute measure of space, that helps to direct thought without forgetting the envelope. That is the subject of this project, the space. A sequence of places that as a whole sculpt an experience.

Save this picture!
© Leonardo Mendez
© Leonardo Mendez

Identity, synthesis, technology
A teamwork between owners and designers, the only way to change things is to try new ways and to understand the multidisciplinary as an optimal tool for transformation.

 

Save this picture!
© Leonardo Mendez
© Leonardo Mendez

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
tda
Office

Products:

Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Paraguay
Cite: " Luque Housing / tda" [Complejo de viviendas Luque / tda] 05 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. María Francisca González) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/910738/luque-housing-tda/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream