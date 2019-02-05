World
  Bristol Old Vic / Haworth Tompkins

Bristol Old Vic / Haworth Tompkins

  03:00 - 5 February, 2019
Bristol Old Vic / Haworth Tompkins
Bristol Old Vic / Haworth Tompkins, © Fred Howarth
© Fred Howarth

© Philip Vile © Philip Vile © Philip Vile © Fred Howarth + 46

  • Main Contractor

    Gilbert-Ash

  • Theatre Consultant

    Charcoalblue

  • Structural Engineer

    Momentum

  • Service Engineer

    Max Fordham

  • Acoustic Engineer

    Charcoalblue

  • Quantity Surveyor

    Gardiner and Theobold

  • Contract Administrator

    GVA Acuity

  • Client representative/PM

    Plann
© Philip Vile
© Philip Vile

Text description provided by the architects. Architects Haworth Tompkins have completed a new foyer and studio theatre for the Grade I listed Bristol Old Vic, the oldest continuously working theatre in the English-speaking world, the oldest continuously working theatre in the English-speaking world. The result of five years careful research, consultation, design and construction, the project aims to open up the front of house areas to a wider, more diverse audience and to place the theatre at the heart of Bristol’s public life and public space.

© Philip Vile
© Philip Vile
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Philip Vile
© Philip Vile

The foyer is conceived as an informal extension of the street, as much a covered public square as a discrete building.  The space is framed and covered by structural timber and glass to bring daylight deep into the room. The centrepiece of the space is the much-altered façade of the Georgian auditorium, visible from the street for the first time, illuminated by a large light well and punctured by new openings to overwrite the visible evidence of historic alterations.  

© Philip Vile
© Philip Vile

Mezzanine galleries, winding timber staircases and viewing platforms allow the entire audience to move up, down and around a single, convivial space before and after each show, and the local community to enjoy the foyer throughout the day as a café, bar and meeting place. 

© Fred Howarth
© Fred Howarth

The south facing street façade has been conceived as a public art work, consisting of moveable sun shading shutters, operated by hand and incorporating the text both of the inaugural address given by Garrick in 1766 and a poem by former Bristol City Poet Miles Chambers. The text highlights the importance of the theatre’s long history but also looks forward to its role in the current and future life of the whole community.

© Fred Howarth
© Fred Howarth
Section 02
Section 02

In addition to the main foyer, a new studio theatre occupies the former barrel store of the Coopers’ Hall at ground and basement levels, enlisting historic wall surfaces and allowing daylight from street level windows.  The original Coopers’ Hall at first floor has been converted back to a grand public room overlooking the street, serving both as an extension of the foyer and as a self-contained function room.

© Fred Howarth
© Fred Howarth

Project location

Haworth Tompkins
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Theaters & Performance theater United Kingdom
Cite: "Bristol Old Vic / Haworth Tompkins" 05 Feb 2019. ArchDaily.

