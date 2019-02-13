World
  M Residence / F:Poles Arquitetura

M Residence / F:Poles Arquitetura

  13 February, 2019
M Residence / F:Poles Arquitetura
© Fabiana Santa
© Fabiana Santa

© Fabiana Santa © Fabiana Santa © Fabiana Santa © Fábio Monteiro

© Fabiana Santa
© Fabiana Santa

Text description provided by the architects. The M residence is predominantly a single-story house, designed to provide family fun. The natural concrete brutality brings strength and personality, besides providing security to its owners. The residence volumes consist in a single horizontal rectangular block implanted in the ground’s highest level, making float a massive concrete box.

© Fábio Monteiro
© Fábio Monteiro
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Fábio Monteiro
© Fábio Monteiro

The internal garden comes from a subtraction of the volume itself and makes the transition between social and private areas, allowing the entrance of natural lighting and ventilation. The pool and social area are facing the same facade of the main access, set in a higher level for greater privacy. Climbing the stairs above the reflecting pool, the main floor has a panoramic nature view, where the straight lines of the design contribute to emphasize the landscape.

© Fabiana Santa
© Fabiana Santa

The windows’ alignment allowed the creation of a covered balcony and main access. Inside the house, woody and warm tones in the main textures added to the lighting project brings warmness to the rooms.

© Fábio Monteiro
© Fábio Monteiro

© Fábio Monteiro
© Fábio Monteiro

About this office
F:Poles Arquitetura
Office

Cite: "M Residence / F:Poles Arquitetura" [Residência M / F:Poles Arquitetura]

