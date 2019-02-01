Frank Gehry: "Take the Chance to Jump Off Into the Unknown"

Save this picture! Walt Disney Concert Hall. Image Courtesy of Gehry Partners, LLP

Louisiana Channel has released a new video interview with Frank Gehry. Known for his expressive use of form, Gehry has become one of the most important architects of our time. Recorded at his studio in Santa Monica, the interview explores Gehry's life and early influences, as well as modern architecture and the world as he sees it today. Marc-Christoph Wagner explores Gehry's ideas on building, art, and leaving your mark on the world.

Frank Gehry (b.1929) is widely recognized for his iconic buildings, from the Guggenheim Museum Bilbao to the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles. In the interview, Gehry discusses how architects should “be able to have an emotional response to their work that lasts through the centuries.” As he goes on, he explains how he believes everyone will ultimately produce something different, personal and completely unique – like a signature – and it’s important to be brave enough to “take the chance to jump off into the unknown.” Discover the full video below.