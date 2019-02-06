World
Mix Dwelling Building at 22@ / Coll-Leclerc
Mix Dwelling Building at 22@ / Coll-Leclerc, © Roland Halbe
  • Architects

    Coll-Leclerc

  • Location

    Carrer de Tànger, 08018 Barcelona, Spain

  • Category

    Residential

  • Author Architects

    Jaime Coll + Judith Leclerc

  • Area

    5525.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Roland Halbe

  • Construction

    OHL-Guinovard

  • Structure

    Manuel Arguijo

  • Facilities Consultant

    JSS

  • Sustainability Consultant

    Alex Ivancic

  • Technical Management Consultant

    Angela Vidal

  • Collaborators

    Marina Povedano, Albert Sabás, Anna Sala, Noemi Martínez, Ramon Villalta, Narcís Font, Inés Alomar, Carla Blanch
    • More Specs Less Specs
Text description provided by the architects. For the first time in Barcelona, two usually separate programs are combined into the same building: social housing with temporary shelters for the inclusion of the most vulnerable groups. The design of the overall project responds to three basic criteria:

Urban Responsibility: we generate city and public space and we occupy the ground floor with collective services. We organize the program into three vertical blocks, generating public space with an interior street that both separates and visually links the shelters with the dwellings, structures the circulation and allows cross-ventilation of the whole complex.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Social Responsibility: We address the issue of social inclusion by programming a specific space for vulnerable groups. We are careful to match or compensate for the conditions of the different pieces of the program and dignify the accommodations without increasing their cost. The temporary shelter building also allows reprogramming as it shares the same structure as the other building. We obtain thus a balance between the different parts of the program: all dwellings having the same qualities, there are no differences in orientation or sun exposure.

Environmental Responsibility: we respond to place and program with a passive environmental attitude that reduces the energy consumption: good cross ventilation and good sun exposure. 100% of dwellings have sun exposure during the winter solstice. This allows for the winter garden features to function as heat collector covering 23% of the heating demand in winter. In summer, the winter cross ventilation of the winter garden and its daytime solar protection with Persian blinds covers 43% of the cooling demand. The passive strategies are complemented with high-efficiency heating systems such as aerothermia and heat recovery system through the double flow ventilation thus achieving an A energy-savings rating for the finished building.

Section A
Section A
Cite: "Mix Dwelling Building at 22@ / Coll-Leclerc" [Edificio Mixto de Viviendas y Alojamientos Temporales en 22@ / Coll-Leclerc] 06 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/910654/mix-dwelling-building-at-22-at-coll-leclerc/> ISSN 0719-8884

