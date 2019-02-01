HOUSE SJ / STAARC ingenieurs en architecten

+ 23

Affordable, yet energy-efficient at the same time

To provide a young family with a compact and affordable home, while in the process paying a great deal of attention to making it energy efficient … such was the task facing the Staarc architects. The solution: creating a dynamic home wherein the dominant note is sounded by unobstructed, wide-open space and with a clear view on the rural surroundings.

SJ Home

In order to create this sense of unrestricted openness and a feeling of all-round breathing space, all rooms inside this home are concentrated around an open area. This not only provides a wide-open view, but furthermore promotes and facilitates interaction amongst the home occupants. In addition, the traditional boundaries that normally separate the different floors are being blurred through the introduction of split-levels.

In order to make this home future-proof, the architect and home owner devoted a great deal of attention to the insulation, with focus on air sealing and air tightness. Furthermore, the heating system is operated by means of an air-to-water heat pump that is connected to the floor heating. And, as a final touch, the use of solar panels provides the assurance that this is, indeed, a fully energy-efficient home (with an energy efficiency value of 18).