Headquarters for the Territorial Delegations of "Les Terres de l'Ebre"/ Estudio Carme Pinós

  • 12:00 - 14 February, 2019
Headquarters for the Territorial Delegations of "Les Terres de l'Ebre"/ Estudio Carme Pinós
Headquarters for the Territorial Delegations of "Les Terres de l'Ebre"/ Estudio Carme Pinós, © Jesús Arenas
© Jesús Arenas

© Jesús Arenas

  • Architects

    Estudio Carme Pinós

  • Location

    Plaça Gerard Verges, 1, 43500 Tortosa, Tarragona, Spain

  • Category

    Office Buildings

  • Lead Architects

    Carme Pinós Desplat, Roberto Carlos García, Juan Antonio Andreu, Marco Tapia, Agustín Pérez Torres, Holger Hennefarth, Jeanne de Bussac, Daniel Cano

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Jesús Arenas

  • Construction

    ACSA, Obras e Infraestructuras, SA. PROYECTO: (BOMA) Brufau, Obiol, Moya & Ass., SL, OBRA / M1 / M2: MASALA Consultors

  • Structural Calculation

    BOMA / MASALA Consultors

  • Facilities

    Consulting Oficina Tècnica Lluis J. Duart

  • Measurements and Budget

    PROYECTO: Gestió de Projectes i Obres, G3

  • M1 and M2

    Auding Intraesa. Consultoría e Ingeniería

  • Offices

    69986.9 ft2

  • Parking

    60611.5 ft2

  • Square

    26371.5 ft2
© Jesús Arenas
© Jesús Arenas

Text description provided by the architects. Our project is located in the middle of an old and compact urban area where historical buildings are lined up with the streets. We didn’t want to break this rhythm so we have also chosen to line up with the main street.

© Jesús Arenas
© Jesús Arenas

The shape of the building and its inclined façades respond to the wish of creating three articulated squares, more adapted to the neighborhood character, instead of a big square which, due to the scarce architectonic value of the adjacent buildings, we believe inappropriate.

© Jesús Arenas
© Jesús Arenas
Plan 04
Plan 04
© Jesús Arenas
© Jesús Arenas

We would like to give the building a solid look to convey its nature of representative public building. We place a massive block (in which windows appear as slits in the façade) in the center of the plot, this allows us to articulate three different public spaces. The first one, considered as the entrance area and the main public space, is defined by the façade lined up with the street the end of which is raised as a cantilever to create the access to a sunny square; we have created a large buried jardinière that allows to have large trees giving shade to the square and the working areas and also mark the main access to the building. The second public space is a small square, more domestic, where, thanks to topography, trees can be planted just reinforcing the parking’s structure. The last space is a small square that gathers the circulation coming from the old administrative building to the new government’s seat. The two access squares are connected through the building’s lobby.

© Jesús Arenas
© Jesús Arenas

We have created two kinds of façades, one with small holes and the other with large windows. The second one is the working area façade, with big rooms facing the square’s tranquility; while the first one is the small offices’ façade.

© Jesús Arenas
© Jesús Arenas

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Cite: "Headquarters for the Territorial Delegations of "Les Terres de l'Ebre"/ Estudio Carme Pinós" [Sede de las Delegaciones Territoriales de “Les Terres de l’Ebre” / Estudio Carme Pinós] 14 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/910634/headquarters-for-the-territorial-delegations-of-les-terres-de-lebre-estudio-carme-pinos/> ISSN 0719-8884

