Mies’ Existential Need for Simplification vs. BricsCAD BIM

"There is an existential need for simplification." - Ludwig Mies van der Rohe

The Father of “Less is More”

Mies espoused the concept of “less is more” long before the days of Building Information Modeling. As a director of the Bauhaus School, he sought to establish an architectural style that could serve as the Modern alternative to Classic or Gothic styles. His design focus was on clarity and simplicity.

Mies expressed his intent with simple structure and free-flowing open spaces. His favorite sayings? First, of course - "less is more." Secondly, "God is in the details." He was truly a pioneer of Modern architecture. We wonder what he would think about building information modeling science. Our guess is that he would be enamored with the promise of BIM and severely frustrated with its complexity.

The promise of BIM, often broken

The promise of BIM centers around the ability to develop a digital twin of a building’s design. This digital twin should replicate a real building to the nth degree. In fact, this is the ideal state – a BIM that consistently shows every aspect of the building at a high level of development (LOD). In the real world, this is rarely achieved, because the amount of effort required to elevate the entire BIM to these levels is untenable.

BIM technicians need to mentally balance the desire for consistent detail with total time spent modeling. It’s always a trade-off. In practice, BIM techs will increase LOD of specific areas in the model for section and detail extraction. This leaves your BIM in an inconsistent state, with variable levels of development. And the most insidious issue created from this practice? Inaccurate quantity takeoffs. Think about this for a moment. The promise of BIM, broken by complexity. This is the scenario you face when you use conventional BIM tools.

Can the promise be upheld?

Yes, it can. Our unconventional approach upholds the true promise of BIM – a consistent level of development–while still being easy to use. A conundrum?Not at all. BricsCAD®BIM delivers an efficient, full 3D workflow that starts in 3D and stays in 3D. It leverages machine learning to propagate design details quickly, consistently and correctly. This allows for a continuous and consistent level of development that no other BIM workflow can match.

When the LOD is consistent, the underlying accuracy of the BIM promises highly accurate quantity take-offs. Consistent LOD also promises truly accurate construction documentation, regardless of where the section or detail views are derived.

And with BricsCAD® BIM, all of this comes in a single, simplified, unified user interface. This simplicity would truly please Ludwig Mies van der Rohe. We think that it will make you pretty happy, too.

