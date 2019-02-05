World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Churches
  4. Norway
  5. Einar Dahle Arkitekter
  6. 2018
  7. Spikkestad Church and Cultural Centre / Einar Dahle Arkitekter + Hille Melbye Arkitekter

Spikkestad Church and Cultural Centre / Einar Dahle Arkitekter + Hille Melbye Arkitekter

  • 02:00 - 5 February, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Spikkestad Church and Cultural Centre / Einar Dahle Arkitekter + Hille Melbye Arkitekter
Save this picture!
© Jiri Havran
© Jiri Havran

© Jiri Havran © Jiri Havran © Jiri Havran © Jiri Havran + 26

  • Contractor

    Bermingrud Entreprenør AS

  • Contractor brick

    Tveiten & Riis AS

  • Entrepreneur

    Bermingrud Entreprenør AS

  • Engineers

    Dr. Tech Kristoffer Apeland AS, Sivilingeniør Finn Madsø AS, Sweco Norge

  • Client

    Røyken Kommune, Røyken Kirkelige Fellesråd

  • Client representative

    Asplan Viak
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Jiri Havran
© Jiri Havran

Compact, yet generous, with an ample capacity for simultaneous use.
Einar Dahle Arkitekter and Hille Melbye Arkitekter received 1st prize in the 2014 design competition for a new church and cultural center in Spikkestad, Norway. In May 2018, “Teglen” (meaning “the brick” in Norwegian) was completed and inaugurated. The building is shared in both ownership and use by state church and municipality, and embodies a consecrated church room, a neutral ceremonial room, a café, activity-rooms, administrative offices, and municipal services.

Save this picture!
Spikkestad Church and Cultural Centre / Einar Dahle Arkitekter + Hille Melbye Arkitekter, © Jiri Havran
© Jiri Havran
Save this picture!
First floor plan
First floor plan
Save this picture!
© Jiri Havran
© Jiri Havran

Concept
“Teglen” is conceptually perceived as a brick volume, elevated from the public town square and gently inserted into the adjacent sloping terrain. The key act of lifting the introvert ceremonial functions up over the ground floor lets the extrovert functions such as café, activity rooms and municipal services connect to the town square. With its red brick flooring, the town square connects the building with the train platforms like a “red carpet”.

Save this picture!
© Jiri Havran
© Jiri Havran

The iconic east façade, the “wall of kings”, rises vertically up over the town square, establishing a clear orientation and a strong fond motif. The resulting shape of the building draws resemblance and reference to both traditional church spires and the towering brick chimneys of the Spikkestad brick factory formerly situated on the neighboring property.

Save this picture!
© Jiri Havran
© Jiri Havran

Flexibility and simultaneous use 
The plan concept for the upper level can be read as an interpretation of a traditional cruciform plan, or even a cross-in-square plan, where both main entrance and vertical communication is placed in the northern transept. The main body is divided into three main spaces, the consecrated church room to the east, the neutral ceremonial room to the west, and an interconnecting central space – the crossing, and separated by floor-to-ceiling oak-clad folding doors.

Save this picture!
© Jiri Havran
© Jiri Havran

Along with in total eight entrances over the two levels, and a generous staircase with amphitheater connecting the levels, the organization facilitates a variety of both flexible and simultaneous uses within a compact and effective body. This addresses the multitude of challenges of the initial design program, while also expanding it with new layers of possibilities.

Save this picture!
© Jiri Havran
© Jiri Havran

Light, structure, and materials
The upper volume is covered in a maintenance-free brick cladding tied to a concrete core structure. The ceremonial rooms are defined by two 3,45 meters high concrete beams that run continuously through the building. The pillars supporting the beams form the aisles in the church room and define spaces for secondary functions. The ground level is fitted with floor-to-ceiling glass in order to maximize contact with the town square, creating a seamless threshold between interior and exterior.

Save this picture!
© Jiri Havran
© Jiri Havran
Save this picture!
Section
Section

The ceremonial rooms are mainly naturally lit. Skylights bathe the brick walls of the aisles and the site-cast concrete of the altar wall in a soft light. Generous glassed apertures cut seamlessly through the many layers of the building´s skin and interior structure, connecting the inner spaces with the outer spaces.

Save this picture!
© Jiri Havran
© Jiri Havran

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Einar Dahle Arkitekter
Office
Hille Melbye Arkitekter
Office

Product:

Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Religious Architecture Worship Churches Cultural Architecture Cultural Center Norway
Cite: "Spikkestad Church and Cultural Centre / Einar Dahle Arkitekter + Hille Melbye Arkitekter" 05 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/910590/spikkestad-church-and-cultural-centre-einar-dahle-arkitekter-plus-hille-melbye-arkitekter/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream